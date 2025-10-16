One Generation Laid This Spanish Home’s Foundations. Then a Grandchild Finished the Build
Project Details:
Location: Cáceres, Spain
Architect: Che Studio
Footprint: 700 square feet
Builder: Luismi Quintana
Photographer: Alberto Amores / @albertoamores.es
From the Architect: "Volver a Volver is a very special project for us, Marina and Rafa, co-owners of Che Studio. It’s not just a physical refuge, it is a tribute to our family heritage and a way to reinterpret the landscape that surrounds us through architectural sensitivity. When we started this project, we knew that we had a responsibility to the place and to our history. Marina’s grandparents built the foundation of this place with their own hands, which brings back countless memories for the whole family, and makes us treat it with enormous respect. That deep bond transforms every corner of the shelter into a testimony of our history. The challenge of giving life to this space was not easy, but at the same time, we felt that we were assuming the role of guardians of a family legacy that we wanted to keep alive.
"We feel greatly influenced by 20th-century architecture, but at the same time, we deeply appreciate traditional construction methods. That combination of ancient and modern was what we tried to capture in our work. Throughout the process, we collected objects that are now part of every corner of the shelter. The reused windows and doors, for example, were lent to us by neighbors in the hope of seeing them in a new space, which for us reflects the commitment to sustainability and the creation of a family atmosphere full of history. Every detail was carefully thought out, especially since the shelter is small. We always say that everything matters. An example is the trim for the plugs and switches that we designed in wood and methacrylate, which Rafa made with his own hands.
"We also wanted the materials to speak of our dedication to craftsmanship. We used hand-stitched leather for the window and door handles, which gives a feeling of warmth and care. This refuge is not just a physical space, but a place where we seek peace and creativity. It is a sanctuary that allows you to disconnect from the daily hustle and bustle and return to what is essential. The windows, with iron boxes and pine boards, were designed to open to the landscape, creating a visual connection with the nature that surrounds us. We always say we wanted to feel like we were immersed in the environment. The natural light that flows through the wooden ceilings and the kitchen is what makes the retreat exude a feeling of warmth and comfort.
"Volver a Volver is a reflection of how architecture can honor the past and, at the same time, embrace the present. It is our way of consolidating a space that not only respects what was, but also celebrates what it can become. A refuge that we want to invite each visitor to contemplate, remember and, above all, return."
