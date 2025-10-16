One Generation Laid This Spanish Home’s Foundations. Then a Grandchild Finished the Build

Photographer: Alberto Amores / @albertoamores.es

From the Architect: "Volver a Volver is a very special project for us, Marina and Rafa, co-owners of Che Studio. It’s not just a physical refuge, it is a tribute to our family heritage and a way to reinterpret the landscape that surrounds us through architectural sensitivity. When we started this project, we knew that we had a responsibility to the place and to our history. Marina’s grandparents built the foundation of this place with their own hands, which brings back countless memories for the whole family, and makes us treat it with enormous respect. That deep bond transforms every corner of the shelter into a testimony of our history. The challenge of giving life to this space was not easy, but at the same time, we felt that we were assuming the role of guardians of a family legacy that we wanted to keep alive.

"We feel greatly influenced by 20th-century architecture, but at the same time, we deeply appreciate traditional construction methods. That combination of ancient and modern was what we tried to capture in our work. Throughout the process, we collected objects that are now part of every corner of the shelter. The reused windows and doors, for example, were lent to us by neighbors in the hope of seeing them in a new space, which for us reflects the commitment to sustainability and the creation of a family atmosphere full of history. Every detail was carefully thought out, especially since the shelter is small. We always say that everything matters. An example is the trim for the plugs and switches that we designed in wood and methacrylate, which Rafa made with his own hands.