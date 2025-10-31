SubscribeSign In
Set on a Mountain, This $3M California Dome Home Has Top-of-the-World Views

A father, son, and uncle built the one-of-a-kind residence with a grotto, pool, and observation perch.
Location: 13600 Diamond Point Drive #1, Yucaipa, California

Price: $2,999,998

Year Built: 1997

Designers: Barry, Al, and John Braswell

Footprint: 3,895 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 43.8 Acres

From the Agent: "Welcome to Vista Dhome, an extraordinary monolithic dome residence situated atop a breathtaking mountain in Yucaipa, California. Spanning 3,895 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, this unique home rests on 42 acres of pristine mountaintop land at an elevation of 3,800 feet. Here, you’ll experience true 360-degree panoramic views that sweep across Yucaipa, Calimesa, Cherry Valley and the rugged majesty of the surrounding mountains. On a clear day, you can see as far as Palm Springs and even the distant outline of Catalina Island. Relax in the inviting in-ground spa, or retreat to the additional above-ground spa perched on the expansive deck, perfect for soaking in the breathtaking mountain views. Vista Dhome isn’t just a home; it’s a one-of-a-kind mountaintop retreat."

The home is composed of three domes. The center volume measures 50 feet in diameter, and each wing clocks in at 40 feet in diameter.

A father, his son, and his brother built Vista Dhome with the help of an engineer.

The home is perched atop a mountain, and the top-floor room outlooks the San Bernardino National Forest, Lake Perris, and Lake San Jacinto.

A waterfall and grotto are positioned poolside.

13600 Diamond Point Drive #1 in Yucaipa, California, is currently listed for $2,999,998 by Kristy Sartorius and Chip Sartorius of Vista Sotheby’s International Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

