Set on a Mountain, This $3M California Dome Home Has Top-of-the-World Views

From the Agent: "Welcome to Vista Dhome, an extraordinary monolithic dome residence situated atop a breathtaking mountain in Yucaipa, California. Spanning 3,895 square feet of thoughtfully designed living space, this unique home rests on 42 acres of pristine mountaintop land at an elevation of 3,800 feet. Here, you’ll experience true 360-degree panoramic views that sweep across Yucaipa, Calimesa, Cherry Valley and the rugged majesty of the surrounding mountains. On a clear day, you can see as far as Palm Springs and even the distant outline of Catalina Island. Relax in the inviting in-ground spa, or retreat to the additional above-ground spa perched on the expansive deck, perfect for soaking in the breathtaking mountain views. Vista Dhome isn’t just a home; it’s a one-of-a-kind mountaintop retreat."