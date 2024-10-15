Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
This $2M Long Beach Midcentury Is Surrounded by Six and a Half Acres of Green Space

Set in the gated enclave of Virginia Vista, the refreshed ’60s home is primed for indoor/outdoor living.
Text by
Location: 4210 Virginia Vista, Long Beach, California

Price: $1,975,000

Year Built: 1969

Footprint: 2,947 square feet (four bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.10 acres

From the Agent: "This extensively upgraded 1960s modernist home is situated in the gated enclave of Virginia Vista, a small set of residences that share a six-and-a-half-acre park-like setting overlooking and adjoining Long Beach’s historic Virginia Country Club golf course. Rarely offered, this primarily single-story home includes just under 3,000 square feet of living space. A more than 16-foot-tall freestanding Slumpstone fireplace anchors the open-plan living and dining area, with its soaring, wood-beamed ceilings and north-facing wall of windows directed toward expansive greenbelt and golf course views. The original owner was said to have been one of the first to buy in the tract, selecting this particular homesite for its magnificent view. Sliding doors open out to a patio area with outdoor dining, lounge seating around a Lumacast concrete fire pit, an outdoor tv, and an adjacent built-in bbq grill/fridge/food prep area. In the newly expanded family room, a sculptural tile wall makes for a dramatic backdrop, lit by day via four large skylights and by night via LED uplighting."

The historic property is nestled on a tree-lined street close to the Dominguez Gap Wetlands.

Large skylights, windows, and sliding glass doors fill the living area with warm sunshine while framing views of the nearby golf course.

A skylit lounge is located near the kitchen and dining area.

Patterned wallpaper brings an unexpected pop of color to the guest bathroom.&nbsp;

The primary bedroom features a spacious en suite bath, complete with custom cabinetry and a glass shower.

