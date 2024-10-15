This $2M Long Beach Midcentury Is Surrounded by Six and a Half Acres of Green Space

Footprint: 2,947 square feet (four bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.10 acres

From the Agent: "This extensively upgraded 1960s modernist home is situated in the gated enclave of Virginia Vista, a small set of residences that share a six-and-a-half-acre park-like setting overlooking and adjoining Long Beach’s historic Virginia Country Club golf course. Rarely offered, this primarily single-story home includes just under 3,000 square feet of living space. A more than 16-foot-tall freestanding Slumpstone fireplace anchors the open-plan living and dining area, with its soaring, wood-beamed ceilings and north-facing wall of windows directed toward expansive greenbelt and golf course views. The original owner was said to have been one of the first to buy in the tract, selecting this particular homesite for its magnificent view. Sliding doors open out to a patio area with outdoor dining, lounge seating around a Lumacast concrete fire pit, an outdoor tv, and an adjacent built-in bbq grill/fridge/food prep area. In the newly expanded family room, a sculptural tile wall makes for a dramatic backdrop, lit by day via four large skylights and by night via LED uplighting."