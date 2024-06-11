This $2.5M Silver Lake Duplex Is a Certified Midcentury Gem
Location: 2342 Cove Avenue, Los Angeles, California
Price: $2,480,000
Designer: Rodney Walker
Year Built: 1953
Footprint: 2,169 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)
Lot Size: 0.17 acres
From the Agent: "Presenting Historic Cultural Monument 868 : the O'Neill Duplex No. 1 by Rodney Walker in Silver Lake. Rodney Walker contributed Residences #16-18 in the Case Study House Program after studying under Rudolph Schindler. Having shunned formal AIA licensing throughout his career, he considered himself a builder and craftsperson, taking an active, physical role in the building and construction of his homes. This single-level, side-by-side duplex originally built for Virginia O’Neill in 1953 is enveloped in a serene natural setting, and oriented with views from every room toward the sparkling Silver Lake Reservoir, Hollywood sign, and Griffith Observatory. Each unit offers a flexible floor plan with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and expansive floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that open to private yards. Both units have undergone sensitive restoration work to retain their original integrity in design and materials."
2342 Cove Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,480,000 by Sam Arneson of Compass.
