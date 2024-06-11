SubscribeSign In
This $2.5M Silver Lake Duplex Is a Certified Midcentury GemView 9 Photos

This $2.5M Silver Lake Duplex Is a Certified Midcentury Gem

Built by Case Study designer Rodney Walker in 1953, the lightly updated landmark has low-pitched rooflines, exposed beams, louvered windows, and built-in cabinetry.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 2342 Cove Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $2,480,000

Designer: Rodney Walker

 Year Built: 1953

Footprint: 2,169 square feet (four bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.17 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting Historic Cultural Monument 868 : the O'Neill Duplex No. 1 by Rodney Walker in Silver Lake. Rodney Walker contributed Residences #16-18 in the Case Study House Program after studying under Rudolph Schindler. Having shunned formal AIA licensing throughout his career, he considered himself a builder and craftsperson, taking an active, physical role in the building and construction of his homes. This single-level, side-by-side duplex originally built for Virginia O’Neill in 1953 is enveloped in a serene natural setting, and oriented with views from every room toward the sparkling Silver Lake Reservoir, Hollywood sign, and Griffith Observatory. Each unit offers a flexible floor plan with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and expansive floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that open to private yards. Both units have undergone sensitive restoration work to retain their original integrity in design and materials."

Nestled at the end of a private driveway, the historic property is fully gated and comes with four parking spaces and an EV charging station.

Nestled at the end of a private driveway, the historic property is fully gated and comes with four parking spaces and an EV charging station.

Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors connect the living area with a private terrace overlooking Silver Lake.

Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors connect the living area with a private terrace overlooking Silver Lake.

This $2.5M Silver Lake Duplex Is a Certified Midcentury Gem - Photo 3 of 8 -
Clerestory windows span the remodeled kitchen, inviting ample natural light inside.

Clerestory windows span the remodeled kitchen, inviting ample natural light inside.

This $2.5M Silver Lake Duplex Is a Certified Midcentury Gem - Photo 5 of 8 -
Polished concrete flooring continues into the bedrooms, complementing the wood-paneled walls.

Polished concrete flooring continues into the bedrooms, complementing the wood-paneled walls.

This $2.5M Silver Lake Duplex Is a Certified Midcentury Gem - Photo 7 of 8 -
"This property is set amidst a hillside replete with some of the most rare midcentury architecture in the world—the cause célèbre of Silver Lake," notes the agent.

"This property is set amidst a hillside replete with some of the most rare midcentury architecture in the world—the cause célèbre of Silver Lake," notes the agent.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.