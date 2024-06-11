This $2.5M Silver Lake Duplex Is a Certified Midcentury Gem

From the Agent: "Presenting Historic Cultural Monument 868 : the O'Neill Duplex No. 1 by Rodney Walker in Silver Lake. Rodney Walker contributed Residences #16-18 in the Case Study House Program after studying under Rudolph Schindler. Having shunned formal AIA licensing throughout his career, he considered himself a builder and craftsperson, taking an active, physical role in the building and construction of his homes. This single-level, side-by-side duplex originally built for Virginia O’Neill in 1953 is enveloped in a serene natural setting, and oriented with views from every room toward the sparkling Silver Lake Reservoir, Hollywood sign, and Griffith Observatory. Each unit offers a flexible floor plan with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and expansive floor-to-ceiling walls of glass that open to private yards. Both units have undergone sensitive restoration work to retain their original integrity in design and materials."