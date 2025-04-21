A Dusty-Pink Rammed Earth Home Appears to Rise Out of the Baja Desert

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "The architecture of Todos Santos, Baja California Sur, is a captivating blend of historic charm and contemporary influences. The town, nestled between the Sierra de la Laguna mountains and the Pacific Ocean, boasts a rich cultural heritage that is reflected in its architecture. Wandering through the streets, one encounters preserved colonial buildings with vibrant facades that showcase a palette of earthy tones. Over time, Todos Santos has become a haven for artists and creatives, influencing the architectural landscape. Quaint art galleries, boutique hotels, and stylish cafes seamlessly integrate modern design elements while maintaining a respect for the town’s traditional aesthetic.

"This rammed-earth project began by considering the natural topography, aligning the architecture with contours and capturing views. A key strategy involves crafting a defined exterior space that’s integrated with the surroundings, acting as an anchor and shaping the overall design. This approach fosters a relationship between the built environment and landscape. The strategic placement of volumes responds directly to the landscape and ocean views.

"Extended walls optimize natural light and frame views. This design element is meant to enhance the ambiance, reinforcing a serene connection with the landscape. The circular rooftop swimming pool is placed to maximize panoramic ocean and sky views. The defined exterior space seamlessly transforms into a covered terrace, acting as the focal point for social encounters. A central fireplace adds to the ambiance while also serving as a support column."