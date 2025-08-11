Steel Elements Bring a Sheen to This 1300s French Townhouse

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Designer: "Nestled in a lush river valley and surrounded by winding medieval streets and ancient stone bridges, Lagrasse is now home to a centuries-old townhouse reimagined by Vipp. The historic structure has been transformed into a sanctuary where modern design meets old-world charm. With reverence for the original architecture and historical detailing, local architects have carefully restored the building, adding contemporary touches that echo Vipp’s Scandinavian design language.

"Lagrasse sits along the banks of the Orbieu river, its cobblestoned streets framed by the forested hills of the Corbières region. Known for its tranquil atmosphere, the village has no traffic, no noise, just narrow streets, shaded squares, and the occasional chime of abbey bells. Overlooking the village’s central square, Halles de Lagrasse, Vipp Townhouse invites guests to step into an environment where history lingers in every stone, and the slow pace of village life encourages pause and reflection. For centuries, Halles de Lagrasse thrived as a lively marketplace before serving as the town hall and post office.

"Two years in the making, the project was guided by strict conservation rules. The building, dating back to the 1350s, has served as a private residence for centuries. With its thick stonewalls, small medieval windows, and sloped tiled roof, the house has been preserved in spirit, while carefully modernized in function. The facade of the townhouse maintains its original aesthetic but has been updated with new windows and a front door in a muted green color.