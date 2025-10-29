The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here .

From the architect: "The modernist Villa Westhinder was designed by renowned Belgian architect Henry Van de Velde in 1931 and is now a listed property. It stands on the seafront of Knokke-Le-Zoute is a real gem on the Belgian coast.

"Today, the house serves as a family home. The interior has been overhauled over the years by several generations, which has resulted in the loss of some original features. For the renovation of the entrance hall and the kitchen, we restored the interior to its former glory in terms of design and materiality, while installing contemporary living comfort.



"We’ve connected the kitchen with the living space and revamped it with rounded cabinetry, including a chrome strip and unique visible hinges, all custom made by Cubex. The cabinets, sinks, and tiles refer to the facade with rounded corners because the architect designed the house to resemble an ocean liner.