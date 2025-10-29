SubscribeSign In
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired DesignView 16 Photos

The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design

New rounded kitchen cabinets match the streamline moderne facade of the 1931 house by architect Henry Van de Velde.
Text by
View 16 Photos

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: Knokke-Zoute, Belgium

Footprint: 3,300 square feet

Architect: Aurélie Penneman Interior Architecture

Photographer: Alice Mesguich

From the architect: "The modernist Villa Westhinder was designed by renowned Belgian architect Henry Van de Velde in 1931 and is now a listed property. It stands on the seafront of Knokke-Le-Zoute is a real gem on the Belgian coast.

"Today, the house serves as a family home. The interior has been overhauled over the years by several generations, which has resulted in the loss of some original features. For the renovation of the entrance hall and the kitchen, we restored the interior to its former glory in terms of design and materiality, while installing contemporary living comfort.

"We’ve connected the kitchen with the living space and revamped it with rounded cabinetry, including a chrome strip and unique visible hinges, all custom made by Cubex. The cabinets, sinks, and tiles refer to the facade with rounded corners because the architect designed the house to resemble an ocean liner.

"In the hall, Jules Wabbes lighting and Sapeli woodwork added to the original Burmese teak by De Coene to complement the 1930s atmosphere. As a starting point, many hours of research went into understanding the quintessence of Henry van de Velde’s style."

The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 1 of 15 -
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 2 of 15 -
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 3 of 15 -
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 4 of 15 -
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 5 of 15 -
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 6 of 15 -
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 7 of 15 -
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 8 of 15 -
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 9 of 15 -
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 10 of 15 -
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 11 of 15 -
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 12 of 15 -
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 13 of 15 -
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 14 of 15 -
The Renovation of This Modernist Belgian Home Riffs On Its Ship-Inspired Design - Photo 15 of 15 -

Published

Topics

RenovationsHome ToursEuropean Homes

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Be the first to see our latest home tours, design news, and more.