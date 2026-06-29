For Fans of Italian Brutalism, This €2.5M 1970s Villa Has It All

Architect: Francesco Castiglioni

Year Built: 1970

From the Agent: "This villa was conceived and built by architect Francesco Castiglioni in the early 1970s, and is still remarkable today thanks to its forward-thinking external forms and magnificent interior spaces. Located in one of the most residential areas of Cusano Milanino, less than half an hour from Milan, the villa is surrounded by greenery. Castiglioni chose reinforced concrete as the construction material. The main villa offers roughly 6,997 square feet of space distributed over three levels, plus a semi-basement floor featuring a large, heated indoor swimming pool and service areas (laundry, ironing room, cellar, and storage rooms). The unexpected use of glass and concrete in the interiors, along with the large living room featuring full-height windows, defines the asymmetrical silhouette of the rear facade overlooking the garden. Covered terraces host additional outdoor living areas, offering pleasant views over the greenery of the garden, which extends to approximately 40,903 square feet. The property is completed by a caretaker’s house of about 753 square feet, as well as a covered garage of approximately 681 square feet that is directly connected to the main residence."