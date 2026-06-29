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For Fans of Italian Brutalism, This €2.5M 1970s Villa Has It AllView 15 Photos

For Fans of Italian Brutalism, This €2.5M 1970s Villa Has It All

Designed by architect Francesco Castiglioni, the monolithic Milan home has a bold concrete facade, glass-encased living areas, and nearly an acre of green space.
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Location: Cusano Milanino, Via Ippocastani, Milan, Italy

Footprint: 7,534 Square Feet (4 Beds, 8 Baths)

Price: €2,500,000 to €3,500,000 (exact figure available upon request)

Architect: Francesco Castiglioni

Year Built: 1970

From the Agent: "This villa was conceived and built by architect Francesco Castiglioni in the early 1970s, and is still remarkable today thanks to its forward-thinking external forms and magnificent interior spaces. Located in one of the most residential areas of Cusano Milanino, less than half an hour from Milan, the villa is surrounded by greenery. Castiglioni chose reinforced concrete as the construction material. The main villa offers roughly 6,997 square feet of space distributed over three levels, plus a semi-basement floor featuring a large, heated indoor swimming pool and service areas (laundry, ironing room, cellar, and storage rooms). The unexpected use of glass and concrete in the interiors, along with the large living room featuring full-height windows, defines the asymmetrical silhouette of the rear facade overlooking the garden. Covered terraces host additional outdoor living areas, offering pleasant views over the greenery of the garden, which extends to approximately 40,903 square feet. The property is completed by a caretaker’s house of about 753 square feet, as well as a covered garage of approximately 681 square feet that is directly connected to the main residence."

The brutalist-style villa was designed by Italian architect Francesco Castiglioni and built in 1970.&nbsp;

The brutalist-style villa was designed by Italian architect Francesco Castiglioni and built in 1970. 

The villa is made primarily from concrete—an unusual choice for a residence in Milan.&nbsp;

The villa is made primarily from concrete—an unusual choice for a residence in Milan. 

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A double-sided fireplace warms the living area and a shaded outdoor patio.&nbsp;

A double-sided fireplace warms the living area and a shaded outdoor patio. 

A monumental concrete staircase anchors the living room.&nbsp;

A monumental concrete staircase anchors the living room. 

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For Fans of Italian Brutalism, This €2.5M 1970s Villa Has It All - Photo 6 of 15 -
The interior is defined by large swathes of glass and spacious rooms.&nbsp;

The interior is defined by large swathes of glass and spacious rooms. 

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For Fans of Italian Brutalism, This €2.5M 1970s Villa Has It All - Photo 9 of 15 -
The home is designed to feel like a large, open loft.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The home is designed to feel like a large, open loft.  

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For Fans of Italian Brutalism, This €2.5M 1970s Villa Has It All - Photo 12 of 15 -
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The listing price ranges from €2.5M to €3.5M, with the exact figure available upon request.&nbsp;

The listing price ranges from €2.5M to €3.5M, with the exact figure available upon request. 

Cusano Milanino in Milan, Italy, is currently listed by Luca D'Angelo at  Sotheby's International Realty, Italy.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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