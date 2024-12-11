SubscribeSign In
The Family Home of the Real-Life Mona Lisa Is on the Market for $19M

Built in 1300, the historic estate near Florence once belonged to Francesco del Giocondo, husband of the famed noblewoman depicted in Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece.
Location: Scandicci, Florence, Italy

Price: €18,000,000 (approximately $18,997,361 USD)

Year Built: 1300

Footprint: 30,138 square feet (14 bedrooms, 15 baths)

Lot Size: 66.72 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting this extraordinary 16th-century complex of significant historical and architectural prestige, which belonged to the powerful family of Francesco del Giocondo, husband of the Mona Lisa (known as 'la Gioconda’). The villa then passed to the Antinori family, hence its name—Villa Antinori di Monte Aguglioni—and then again many times until the current owners purchased it. The estate—featuring gardens, tree-lined avenues, and a large forest—consists of the main villa and numerous structures, such as a caretaker’s house, buildings for agricultural use, a private chapel, a swimming pool, and a tennis court. The current appearance of the property, with the front surmounted by an elegant clock, was overseen by Marchesa Nathalie Antinori at the beginning of the 20th century, who commissioned her brother, the architect Egisto Paolo Fabbri, for restoration work. This property offers an unparalleled opportunity to live in a piece of Florence’s history, immersed in the countryside."

The villa lies at the end of a long driveway lined with cypress trees.

Wide, curved archways connect five lounges located on the ground level.

The lavish living areas are finished with ornate moulding and sparkling chandeliers.

The garden, with its symmetrical flowerbeds, was designed by English architect Cecil Pinsent.

This estate, located in Florence, Italy, is currently listed for € 18,000,000 (approximately $18,997,361 USD) by Sara Castriota Scanderbeg of Sotheby's International Realty.

