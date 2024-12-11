The Family Home of the Real-Life Mona Lisa Is on the Market for $19M

Footprint: 30,138 square feet (14 bedrooms, 15 baths)

Lot Size: 66.72 acres

From the Agent: "Presenting this extraordinary 16th-century complex of significant historical and architectural prestige, which belonged to the powerful family of Francesco del Giocondo, husband of the Mona Lisa (known as 'la Gioconda’). The villa then passed to the Antinori family, hence its name—Villa Antinori di Monte Aguglioni—and then again many times until the current owners purchased it. The estate—featuring gardens, tree-lined avenues, and a large forest—consists of the main villa and numerous structures, such as a caretaker’s house, buildings for agricultural use, a private chapel, a swimming pool, and a tennis court. The current appearance of the property, with the front surmounted by an elegant clock, was overseen by Marchesa Nathalie Antinori at the beginning of the 20th century, who commissioned her brother, the architect Egisto Paolo Fabbri, for restoration work. This property offers an unparalleled opportunity to live in a piece of Florence’s history, immersed in the countryside."