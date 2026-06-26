Every Day Feels Like Vacation at This $3.5M Turks and Caicos Beach House
Location: Villa 5 at The Summit, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands
Price: $3,500,000
Footprint: 5,315 Square Feet (3 Bed, 3.5 Bath)
Lot Size: 0.34 Acres
Year Built: 2024
From the Agent: "Welcome to the first-ever resale opportunity at The Summit. Villa 5 is a 5,315-square-foot single-story estate privately set approximately 118 feet above sea level. Located in coveted Blue Mountain, with 180-degree ocean views from both its living area and all three en suite bedrooms, Villa 5 delivers indoor/outdoor island living with a refined interior package from Restoration Hardware. The layout includes an open-plan living room with a dramatically curved ceiling rising to over 14 feet and floor-to ceiling windows with panoramic ocean views across a curvilinear infinity pool and terrace equipped with an outdoor shower. Other key features include a state-of-the-art rooftop solar system by Renu Energy, private access to The Summit’s future ocean path, a living roof custom-designed by world-renowned expert Jörg Breuning, impact-resistant certified high-efficiency floor-to-ceiling windows and doors with recessed LED lighting, dramatic hallway skylights, a professional kitchen, and a private gated entry and security system. Villa 5 also benefits from The Summit’s ‘dark sky’ exterior lighting protocol and eco-sensitive landscaping."
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.
Villa 5 at The Summit in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, is currently listed for $3,500,000 by Nina Siegenthaler at Sotheby's International Realty.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.