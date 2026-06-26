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Every Day Feels Like Vacation at This $3.5M Turks and Caicos Beach HouseView 17 Photos

Every Day Feels Like Vacation at This $3.5M Turks and Caicos Beach House

The island getaway comes with 180-degree ocean views, a large oculus, and a curvaceous infinity pool.
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Location: Villa 5 at The Summit, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Price: $3,500,000

Footprint: 5,315 Square Feet (3 Bed, 3.5 Bath)

Lot Size: 0.34 Acres

Year Built: 2024

From the Agent: "Welcome to the first-ever resale opportunity at The Summit. Villa 5 is a 5,315-square-foot single-story estate privately set approximately 118 feet above sea level. Located in coveted Blue Mountain, with 180-degree ocean views from both its living area and all three en suite bedrooms, Villa 5 delivers indoor/outdoor island living with a refined interior package from Restoration Hardware. The layout includes an open-plan living room with a dramatically curved ceiling rising to over 14 feet and floor-to ceiling windows with panoramic ocean views across a curvilinear infinity pool and terrace equipped with an outdoor shower. Other key features include a state-of-the-art rooftop solar system by Renu Energy, private access to The Summit’s future ocean path, a living roof custom-designed by world-renowned expert Jörg Breuning, impact-resistant certified high-efficiency floor-to-ceiling windows and doors with recessed LED lighting, dramatic hallway skylights, a professional kitchen, and a private gated entry and security system. Villa 5 also benefits from The Summit’s ‘dark sky’ exterior lighting protocol and eco-sensitive landscaping."

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The villa has 3,295 square feet of interior space and 2,020 square feet of outdoor space, including a private pool and patio.&nbsp;

The villa has 3,295 square feet of interior space and 2,020 square feet of outdoor space, including a private pool and patio. 

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The entry leads to a dramatic oculus and a glass-encased living area with 180-degree ocean views.&nbsp;

The entry leads to a dramatic oculus and a glass-encased living area with 180-degree ocean views. 

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The home’s curvaceous roof defines the light-filled living area.&nbsp;

The home’s curvaceous roof defines the light-filled living area. 

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Montesano porcelain stoneware tile floors run throughout the villa.&nbsp;

Montesano porcelain stoneware tile floors run throughout the villa. 

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The villa is part of The Summit, a collection of properties said to be located at the highest point in the Turks and Caicos Islands.&nbsp;

The villa is part of The Summit, a collection of properties said to be located at the highest point in the Turks and Caicos Islands. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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