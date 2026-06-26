Every Day Feels Like Vacation at This $3.5M Turks and Caicos Beach House

Lot Size: 0.34 Acres

Year Built: 2024

From the Agent: "Welcome to the first-ever resale opportunity at The Summit. Villa 5 is a 5,315-square-foot single-story estate privately set approximately 118 feet above sea level. Located in coveted Blue Mountain, with 180-degree ocean views from both its living area and all three en suite bedrooms, Villa 5 delivers indoor/outdoor island living with a refined interior package from Restoration Hardware. The layout includes an open-plan living room with a dramatically curved ceiling rising to over 14 feet and floor-to ceiling windows with panoramic ocean views across a curvilinear infinity pool and terrace equipped with an outdoor shower. Other key features include a state-of-the-art rooftop solar system by Renu Energy, private access to The Summit’s future ocean path, a living roof custom-designed by world-renowned expert Jörg Breuning, impact-resistant certified high-efficiency floor-to-ceiling windows and doors with recessed LED lighting, dramatic hallway skylights, a professional kitchen, and a private gated entry and security system. Villa 5 also benefits from The Summit’s ‘dark sky’ exterior lighting protocol and eco-sensitive landscaping."