Architect Victor Lundy’s Home Lists for $1.7M Near Houston

Lundy designed the gallery-like dwelling with wide-open spaces encased in wood and glass—and he’s lived there since it was built in 1988.
Text by
Location: 701 Mulberry Lane, Bellaire, Texas

Price: $1,700,000

Year Built: 1988

Architect: Victor Lundy

Footprint: 4,087 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.64 acres

From the Agent: "This home is not only designed by the noted American architect Victor Lundy, but it has been his personal residence in Houston since completion in 1988. In prime inner-loop Bellaire, Lundy designed a spacious, light-filled, two-bedroom home with extraordinary living spaces including an enormous studio, which could be utilized as such still, or reimagined into a living room/game room. The home features tall ceilings throughout and stone flooring in the living areas. The island kitchen is open to the dining and living area with fireplace and lots of wall space for large art. It is hoped that a new owner will revitalize and cherish this special home for the future."

Nestled under soaring trees on a lush green lawn, the wood-clad residence is only about a 20-minute drive from downtown Houston.&nbsp;

Wooden beams and a curved wall of floor-to-ceiling windows connect the main living areas.

A large island, capped with marble, separates the kitchen from the living and dining areas.

Clerestory windows wrap around the primary bedroom, which features custom shelving, a built-in bed frame, a walk-in closet, and an en suite bath.&nbsp;

A bright and airy studio awaits at the opposite end of the property.

701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire, Texas, is currently listed for $1,700,000 by Mark Maniha of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.

Dwell Staff
Real Estate

