Architect Victor Lundy’s Home Lists for $1.7M Near Houston
Location: 701 Mulberry Lane, Bellaire, Texas
Price: $1,700,000
Year Built: 1988
Architect: Victor Lundy
Footprint: 4,087 square feet (two bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 0.64 acres
From the Agent: "This home is not only designed by the noted American architect Victor Lundy, but it has been his personal residence in Houston since completion in 1988. In prime inner-loop Bellaire, Lundy designed a spacious, light-filled, two-bedroom home with extraordinary living spaces including an enormous studio, which could be utilized as such still, or reimagined into a living room/game room. The home features tall ceilings throughout and stone flooring in the living areas. The island kitchen is open to the dining and living area with fireplace and lots of wall space for large art. It is hoped that a new owner will revitalize and cherish this special home for the future."
701 Mulberry Lane in Bellaire, Texas, is currently listed for $1,700,000 by Mark Maniha of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty.
