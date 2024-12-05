This London Renovation’s Corrugated Cladding Is Sneakily as Green as Its Painted Trim
Project Details:
Location: London, United Kingdom
Structural Engineer: Foster Structures
Landscape Design: GRDN / @grdn_design
Photographer: Rick Pushinsky / @rickpushinsky
From the Architect: "CAN has extended a terraced house in Stoke Newington, London, completing a vibrant and functional home for a young family. With an emphasis on natural materials, this renovation turns the once-disconnected ground floor into an open-plan kitchen and dining area that spills into the garden through a bespoke curved window and oversized glazed door.
"The previous layout was a series of disjointed spaces with a failing conservatory facing the garden. CAN redesigned the ground floor plan by introducing a glulam framed extension at the side and rear which allowed a total reworking of the living, kitchen, and dining areas. The architects introduced flexibility into the open plan design with full height hemp fiber curtains and Douglas fir shutters that allow the clients to open and close off spaces.
"The client’s brief included tranquil forest references, which are reflected in the inclusion of sustainable materials, a timber-led interior palette, and planted roof. The striking green timber structure adds visual interest and warmth to the space, offering a low-carbon solution that echoes the client’s desire for sustainability.
"The connection to the garden was a key aspect of the design. The west-facing garden, framed by a custom-built curved glass window, shifts the focus outward providing views of the lush greenery while flooding the interior with natural light. Overhead glazing further enhances this effect, allowing light to pour into the space from above, reinforcing the extension’s open and airy feel.
"CAN’s commitment to realizing their client’s low impact brief is evident in material choices. Hemp fiber corrugated cladding on the exterior will weather beautifully over time, changing in color and texture. Breathable lime wash paint and recycled timber terrazzo kitchen worktops are other examples that highlight the home’s relationship with the environment.
"The result is a home that balances practicality with distinctive design solutions. Verdant House exemplifies the architects’ ability to create a warm, welcoming space where the clients can work, relax and grow as a family, reflecting CAN’s thoughtful and unique approach."
