This London Renovation’s Corrugated Cladding Is Sneakily as Green as Its Painted Trim

From the Architect: "CAN has extended a terraced house in Stoke Newington, London, completing a vibrant and functional home for a young family. With an emphasis on natural materials, this renovation turns the once-disconnected ground floor into an open-plan kitchen and dining area that spills into the garden through a bespoke curved window and oversized glazed door.

"The previous layout was a series of disjointed spaces with a failing conservatory facing the garden. CAN redesigned the ground floor plan by introducing a glulam framed extension at the side and rear which allowed a total reworking of the living, kitchen, and dining areas. The architects introduced flexibility into the open plan design with full height hemp fiber curtains and Douglas fir shutters that allow the clients to open and close off spaces.

"The client’s brief included tranquil forest references, which are reflected in the inclusion of sustainable materials, a timber-led interior palette, and planted roof. The striking green timber structure adds visual interest and warmth to the space, offering a low-carbon solution that echoes the client’s desire for sustainability.