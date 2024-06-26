The Living Room? Beige. The Kitchen Island? That’s Beige, Too.

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "Our newest integrated residential and design project, which we call the Vault, is approximately 1,690 square feet and located in a singular building on the historic Rua de São Bento in Lisbon.

"This street has witnessed all the comings and goings of history directly on its doorsteps, and is a living, breathing cosmos and creative beehive in the historical core of the Lisbon. As good and long lasting stories go, we wanted to take this challenge to go that extra mile, and were extremely fortunate to find such an interesting couple who were just moving to the city. They challenged us to design and build something that played with the usual notions and principles of space.

"We also wanted to tell the story of how a historical arch in the city informed the apartment’s design. The interiors mimic the Arch of São Bento, a feature that still exists but has been moved to another part of the city. This ‘uncoupling’ is still deeply visible on the street itself, which gave us an extra shot of energy to create something deeply rooted on the notion of the unexpected/unusual. This historic but grounded reference to arched forms is now perceived throughout its operational/logistics framework, and its visual identity."