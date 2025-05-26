A Wave of Concrete Ribbons Forms a Courtyard at This Home in India

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: Vedanthangal, Tamil Nadu, India

Footprint: 1,500 square feet Designer: Vy Architecture Studio / @vy_architecture_studio Structural Engineer: Lords Engineering

Photographer: Syam Sreesylam / @syam.photographer From the Designer: "After the pandemic, a client secured a remote job to build a home in Vedanthangal for his family to escape from the chaos of Chennai. The house was to be the antithesis of artificially cooled air and the plastic walls of corporate life; a home rooted in climate and place. "The untouched vegetation and aquatic plants maintain the bird sanctuary in Vedanthangal as one of the country’s oldest protected regions. A home in a vulnerable ecosystem had to be a breathing edifice, born of the earth, slowly ebbing into the soil. With reference to the indigenous construction practices of mud architecture and courtyard houses, our design approach was grounded in history and equally modern for the city dwellers to adapt. The shell had to allow the gaze to penetrate the surfaces, bear witness of age and history on its skin, and withhold the openness of the client in its layout.