Usonian Utopia
Before there’s a floor plan, there’s a piece of earth someone fell in love with. In Mark Thorogood’s case, a wooded lot in Pleasantville, New York’s historic Usonia district, where his new home, dubbed Thornwood, now rises among Frank Lloyd Wright’s storied structures.
It’s the first house built there in roughly three decades, and to anyone lucky enough to visit, it’s clear it was worth the wait. Thornwood belongs to the Lindal Imagine Series, a catalog of 10 designs that translate Wright’s Usonian houses into the Lindal Elements system, licensed and approved by the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.
Designers Aris Georges and Trina Lindal, both graduates of the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture, worked carefully to transcribe the definitive characteristics of Wright’s original designs while preserving their essential qualities of space and structure. The result is contemporary versions of timeless designs that bring Wright’s most important ideas to a wider audience.
For Mark, the story began with the land. "When this came together, it felt like the stars aligned," he says. That sense of destiny extends to how Thornwood inhabits its site. Organic architecture shaped by landscape, light, and natural flow—Wright’s core Usonian principles—translates into a refined building system that adapts the original vision to how people live now.
Mornings at Thornwood begin with tea, while light pours through expansive windows. Nestled among treetops, the home offers Mark a rare vantage point, above birds in flight. Weather becomes immersive rather than distant. "When the rain comes down sideways and hits the glass, you feel like you’re right in it," says Mark.
Beyond its architectural pedigree, Thornwood functions as intended: a haven. The home flexes gracefully between peaceful solitude and lively gatherings. Mark’s adult children visit often. His guitar collection and concert posters personalize the space, while curious architecture enthusiasts, drawn to Usonia’s historic connections, occasionally pause outside to admire the exterior.
This is what the Lindal Imagine Series offers: the beauty of a custom architect’s vision, engineered into a proven system. Not a reproduction of Wright’s ideas but a continuation of them, built for the way people live today, on the land they already love.
Ready to build your own dream home? Connect with a local dealer at lindal.com.
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Published
TopicsDwell Magazine