New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
SubscribeSign In
Asking $1.9M, This Brand-New L.A. Home Is Boxy in the Best WayView 12 Photos

Asking $1.9M, This Brand-New L.A. Home Is Boxy in the Best Way

Built in 2024, the Mount Washington residence makes the most of its steep site with a series of stacked boxes that provide sweeping views of the San Gabriel Mountains.
Text by
View 12 Photos

Location: 4548 San Andreas Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Price: $1,995,000

Year Built: 2024

Architect: FreelandBuck 

Footprint: 2,397 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths) 

Lot Size: 0.14 acres

From the Agent: "This timeless home is designed and built by the Los Angeles firm FreelandBuck with the finest materials, craftsmanship, and amenities. The 2,397-square-foot home features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two additional lifestyle rooms that can fulfill all configurations of family or work life. Nestled in the hills of Mount Washington, this new construction has been designed to allow light and views to entertain the senses. Walk past the two-car garage and expansive deck to enter the main floor, which has a kitchen complete with rolled wood island, elegantly veined marble countertops, and custom cabinetry. The main floor also features a formal dining room, custom built-ins, and a living room with an adjacent half bath. Thee upper level offers stunning views of the San Gabriel Mountains in the primary suite, which includes a comfortable bedroom, a spacious bathroom with a soaking tub plus shower, and easy access to a private patio. The upper level also features a family room perfect for an office, music room, or nursery. The lower lever has two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a den that may be converted into a guest room or fourth bedroom. The backyard is perfect for unwinding and taking in the beauty that Mount Washington has to offer."

The home is formed by a series of stacked volumes placed at various angles on a steeply sloping site. It has pockets of outdoor space, and unobstructed views of the San Gabriel Mountains.&nbsp;

The home is formed by a series of stacked volumes placed at various angles on a steeply sloping site. It has pockets of outdoor space, and unobstructed views of the San Gabriel Mountains. 

Asking $1.9M, This Brand-New L.A. Home Is Boxy in the Best Way - Photo 2 of 11 -
The architects designed built-ins throughout the home, including a bench on the first floor.&nbsp;

The architects designed built-ins throughout the home, including a bench on the first floor. 

Asking $1.9M, This Brand-New L.A. Home Is Boxy in the Best Way - Photo 4 of 11 -
The kitchen includes a rolled wood island,&nbsp; marble countertops, and sleek custom cabinetry.&nbsp;

The kitchen includes a rolled wood island,  marble countertops, and sleek custom cabinetry. 

Asking $1.9M, This Brand-New L.A. Home Is Boxy in the Best Way - Photo 6 of 11 -
Asking $1.9M, This Brand-New L.A. Home Is Boxy in the Best Way - Photo 7 of 11 -
The upper level looks out to distant views of the San Gabriel Mountains.&nbsp;

The upper level looks out to distant views of the San Gabriel Mountains. 

A soaking tub in the primary bedroom looks out into the treetops.&nbsp;

A soaking tub in the primary bedroom looks out into the treetops. 

Asking $1.9M, This Brand-New L.A. Home Is Boxy in the Best Way - Photo 10 of 11 -
Outdoor entertaining spaces abound.&nbsp;

Outdoor entertaining spaces abound. 

4548 San Andreas Avenue in Los Angeles, California is currently listed for $1,995,000 by Kendall Key of Realpro Eastside

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.