Asking $1.9M, This Brand-New L.A. Home Is Boxy in the Best Way

From the Agent: "This timeless home is designed and built by the Los Angeles firm FreelandBuck with the finest materials, craftsmanship, and amenities. The 2,397-square-foot home features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and two additional lifestyle rooms that can fulfill all configurations of family or work life. Nestled in the hills of Mount Washington, this new construction has been designed to allow light and views to entertain the senses. Walk past the two-car garage and expansive deck to enter the main floor, which has a kitchen complete with rolled wood island, elegantly veined marble countertops, and custom cabinetry. The main floor also features a formal dining room, custom built-ins, and a living room with an adjacent half bath. Thee upper level offers stunning views of the San Gabriel Mountains in the primary suite, which includes a comfortable bedroom, a spacious bathroom with a soaking tub plus shower, and easy access to a private patio. The upper level also features a family room perfect for an office, music room, or nursery. The lower lever has two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a den that may be converted into a guest room or fourth bedroom. The backyard is perfect for unwinding and taking in the beauty that Mount Washington has to offer."