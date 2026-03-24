Two Lifelong Friends Teamed Up to Build This Glassy Catskills Cabin
“Mike described this as a 30-year interview process,” jokes Architect Tom Gluck. “I didn’t realize freshman year in college that I was interviewing for a profession that I didn’t even know I was going to have.”
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In the late 1980s, Michael Cooper and Tom Gluck were roommates at Yale University—and they became lifelong friends. Gluck went on to become an architect and principal at GLUCK+ and Michael became a lawyer. When Michael and his wife, project director Ailsa Wong, began searching for their forever home in the mid 2010s, there was no question in their minds as to who would design it.
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