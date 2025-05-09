This Wild $1.3M North Carolina Home Is Buried Beneath the Earth

From the Agent: " Designed by local architect Richard A. Webster and commissioned by Dr. & Mrs. Lloyd Remington in the 1970s, this earth shelter emerges from a hillside in Asheville’s Five Points neighborhood—minutes from downtown, Asheville Botanical Gardens, and eclectic restaurants. The swanky ‘hobbitat’ showcases principles of promoting a sustainable lifestyle. A ‘solar attic’ extends the entire home’s length, providing natural light throughout. Fluted concrete walls help regulate temperatures. Inside, there’s a moody midcentury aesthetic. With chic color and texture play, and modern finishes and conveniences, this room home passes the vibe check."

More than 200 tons of concrete were used in constructing the walls.

The 48 foot solar attic (AKA skylight) provides natural light throughout the home.

Next to the University of North Caolina Asheville's 4.5 miles of hiking trails, the house not only is part of the landscape, but provides plenty of opprounities to explore the surrounding forest.

Alan Fraebel

46 Dortch Ave in Asheville, North Carolina is currently listed for $1,275,000 by Dave Cash of Unique: A Real Estate Collective.

Cover photo by Alan Fraebel.