This Wild $1.3M North Carolina Home Is Buried Beneath the Earth
Location: 46 Dortch Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina
Price: $1,275,000
Year Built: 1978
Architect: Richard A. Webster
Footprint: 1,364 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 0.32 Acres
From the Agent: "Designed by local architect Richard A. Webster and commissioned by Dr. & Mrs. Lloyd Remington in the 1970s, this earth shelter emerges from a hillside in Asheville’s Five Points neighborhood—minutes from downtown, Asheville Botanical Gardens, and eclectic restaurants. The swanky ‘hobbitat’ showcases principles of promoting a sustainable lifestyle. A ‘solar attic’ extends the entire home’s length, providing natural light throughout. Fluted concrete walls help regulate temperatures. Inside, there’s a moody midcentury aesthetic. With chic color and texture play, and modern finishes and conveniences, this room home passes the vibe check."
Next to the University of North Caolina Asheville's 4.5 miles of hiking trails, the house not only is part of the landscape, but provides plenty of opprounities to explore the surrounding forest.Alan Fraebel
46 Dortch Ave in Asheville, North Carolina is currently listed for $1,275,000 by Dave Cash of Unique: A Real Estate Collective.
Cover photo by Alan Fraebel.
