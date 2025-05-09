SubscribeSign In
This Wild $1.3M North Carolina Home Is Buried Beneath the EarthView 9 Photos

This Wild $1.3M North Carolina Home Is Buried Beneath the Earth

The bunker-like dwelling has reinforced concrete walls—tempered with midcentury-inspired interiors and a grassy rooftop with a massive skylight.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: 46 Dortch Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina

Price: $1,275,000

Year Built: 1978

Architect: Richard A. Webster

Footprint: 1,364 square feet (2 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 0.32 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by local architect Richard A. Webster and commissioned by Dr. & Mrs. Lloyd Remington in the 1970s, this earth shelter emerges from a hillside in Asheville’s Five Points neighborhood—minutes from downtown, Asheville Botanical Gardens, and eclectic restaurants. The swanky ‘hobbitat’ showcases principles of promoting a sustainable lifestyle. A ‘solar attic’ extends the entire home’s length, providing natural light throughout. Fluted concrete walls help regulate temperatures. Inside, there’s a moody midcentury aesthetic. With chic color and texture play, and modern finishes and conveniences, this room home passes the vibe check."

More than 200 tons of concrete were used in constructing the walls.

More than 200 tons of concrete were used in constructing the walls.

This Wild $1.3M North Carolina Home Is Buried Beneath the Earth - Photo 2 of 8 -
The 48 foot solar attic (AKA skylight) provides natural light throughout the home.

The 48 foot solar attic (AKA skylight) provides natural light throughout the home.

This Wild $1.3M North Carolina Home Is Buried Beneath the Earth - Photo 4 of 8 -
This Wild $1.3M North Carolina Home Is Buried Beneath the Earth - Photo 5 of 8 -
This Wild $1.3M North Carolina Home Is Buried Beneath the Earth - Photo 6 of 8 -
The primary suite opens to a front yard patio.

The primary suite opens to a front yard patio.

This Wild $1.3M North Carolina Home Is Buried Beneath the Earth - Photo 8 of 8 -

Next to the University of North Caolina Asheville's 4.5 miles of hiking trails, the house not only is part of the landscape, but provides plenty of opprounities to explore the surrounding forest. 

Alan Fraebel

46 Dortch Ave in Asheville, North Carolina is currently listed for $1,275,000 by Dave Cash of Unique: A Real Estate Collective.

Cover photo by Alan Fraebel.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.