Glass or Stone? This Mediterranean Home Splits the Difference

From the Architect: " Two Face House is a contemporary residential home set in a picturesque Mediterranean village, designed to adapt to the local climate and landscape. A notable feature of the project is the contrasting design of the two facades, tailored to meet the unique climatic demands of the region. The house is constructed using a timber framework paired with stone walls, which are reclaimed from an existing old village house. The facades are designed with distinct characteristics to optimize the building's interaction with its environment.

"The south-facing facade is built with thick, reclaimed stones, offering a solid, opaque barrier against the intense Mediterranean sun and heat. These stones, carefully salvaged from the original village house, provide a strong thermal mass, naturally cooling the interior during hot summer months. The timber structure supports shading devices and small, strategically placed openings that allow for controlled ventilation, reducing the need for artificial cooling.

"In contrast, the north-facing facade is designed to be transparent, featuring large windows and glass doors framed by the timber structure. This facade maximizes the influx of soft, indirect northern light, creating a bright and welcoming living space. The transparency of this side also offers stunning views of the surrounding landscape, seamlessly connecting the interior with the outdoors. Energy-efficient glazing ensures the house remains warm during cooler months, complementing the design approach.

"The house’s construction leverages a combination of a renewable timber structure and reclaimed stone walls. By reusing stones from the existing old village house, the project not only reduces the environmental impact but also provides good thermal insulation. The integration of these materials enhances the building’s thermal performance, reducing energy consumption for heating and cooling while contributing to the overall efficiency of the project.