The Roof of This Barnlike U.K. Home Takes a Surprising Turn

From the Architect: "Twisted House is a contemporary architectural marvel located in the heart of Kent’s pastoral landscape. This family home is a testament to the fusion of modern design with natural surroundings, embodying the clients’ vision of a functional yet personality-driven residence. The brief from the clients was simple: replace the existing two-bedroom timber bungalow with a larger, more contemporary family home that reflects both their lifestyles and the beauty of Kent’s countryside.

"The layout of the Twisted House has been planned around a central entry axis. Ancillary spaces, such as utility and storage, are situated to the north, while the main living areas and bedrooms are positioned to the south. This orientation not only maximizes sunlight but also offers stunning views of the surrounding woodland. The house’s steel-and-timber structure echoes the form of a traditional local Kent blackened barns, blending into its setting across roughly seven acres of countryside. The end facades are clad in reclaimed chestnut, giving the building a timeless, rustic aesthetic while offsetting the dominate metal-clad elevations. Openings on the facade are minimal, allowing for privacy, with expansive glazing to the west side, framing the scenic beauty.

"Inside, the house features four bedrooms, a study, utility room, and family spaces, all housed under an innovative ‘twisted’ roof structure. The roof design mirrors the undulating landscape, creating a sense of movement and harmony between the architecture and its natural surroundings.

"Sustainability is at the forefront of this project. In the simplest terms the structure consists of 87 percent local timbers with a recycled steel cladding and bio-based coating. A man-made lake with a surface area of 4,300 square feet was created on the property’s edge, drawing in local wildlife and birds. The lake, bordered by roughly two-and-a-half acres of private woodland, not only enhances the site’s biodiversity but also contributes to the home’s passive cooling system, using evaporative cooling in tandem with prevailing breezes. The waterside decking allows the family to enjoy cold-water swimming or simply relax in nature. This carefully integrated body of water encourages connection with the landscape and provides a retreat-like environment."