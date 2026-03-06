In Vancouver, You Can Scoop Up a Town House in a Former Dairy for $1.4M

From the Agent: "A rare Mount Pleasant landmark reimagined for contemporary life, this town house pairs the weight of its 1913 industrial origins with the luminous precision of Air Studio’s contemporary intervention, creating a home that feels both grounded in history and distinctly contemporary. The reimagining of the 113-year-old structure reflects a disciplined, European-informed sensibility—prioritizing natural light, material integrity, and practical livability. The Turner’s Dairy House is conceived as a vertical progression, inverted to prioritize light in the uppermost volumes. The journey begins on the ground floor, which offers a versatile lock-off studio with its own street entrance—ideal as a fourth bedroom, guest quarters, or independent workspace. The second floor functions as a restorative retreat where bedrooms feel calm and grounded, and natural light enters the bathrooms as a steady presence, highlighting refined detailing and built-in niches. Finally, the experience culminates on the third floor in the social heart of the home, where a large central island anchors the open-plan living space and dual patios extend the interior outward."