In Vancouver, You Can Scoop Up a Town House in a Former Dairy for $1.4M
Location: 6 17th Ave West #5, Vancouver, British Columbia
Price: $1,978,000 CAD (approximately $1,442,871 USD)
Year Built: 1913
Renovation Date: 2023
Renovation Architect: Inge Roecker of Air Studio
Footprint: 1,713 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)
From the Agent: "A rare Mount Pleasant landmark reimagined for contemporary life, this town house pairs the weight of its 1913 industrial origins with the luminous precision of Air Studio’s contemporary intervention, creating a home that feels both grounded in history and distinctly contemporary. The reimagining of the 113-year-old structure reflects a disciplined, European-informed sensibility—prioritizing natural light, material integrity, and practical livability. The Turner’s Dairy House is conceived as a vertical progression, inverted to prioritize light in the uppermost volumes. The journey begins on the ground floor, which offers a versatile lock-off studio with its own street entrance—ideal as a fourth bedroom, guest quarters, or independent workspace. The second floor functions as a restorative retreat where bedrooms feel calm and grounded, and natural light enters the bathrooms as a steady presence, highlighting refined detailing and built-in niches. Finally, the experience culminates on the third floor in the social heart of the home, where a large central island anchors the open-plan living space and dual patios extend the interior outward."
6 17th Ave W #5, Vancouver, British Columbia, is currently listed for $1,978,000 CAD by West Coast Modern.
