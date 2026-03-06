SubscribeSign In
In Vancouver, You Can Scoop Up a Town House in a Former Dairy for $1.4M

The revamped industrial space has milk-white interiors, a multilevel glass facade, and a roof deck with skyline views.
Location: 6 17th Ave West #5, Vancouver, British Columbia

Price: $1,978,000 CAD (approximately $1,442,871 USD)

Year Built: 1913

Renovation Date: 2023

Renovation Architect: Inge Roecker of Air Studio

Footprint: 1,713 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

From the Agent: "A rare Mount Pleasant landmark reimagined for contemporary life, this town house pairs the weight of its 1913 industrial origins with the luminous precision of Air Studio’s contemporary intervention, creating a home that feels both grounded in history and distinctly contemporary. The reimagining of the 113-year-old structure reflects a disciplined, European-informed sensibility—prioritizing natural light, material integrity, and practical livability. The Turner’s Dairy House is conceived as a vertical progression, inverted to prioritize light in the uppermost volumes. The journey begins on the ground floor, which offers a versatile lock-off studio with its own street entrance—ideal as a fourth bedroom, guest quarters, or independent workspace. The second floor functions as a restorative retreat where bedrooms feel calm and grounded, and natural light enters the bathrooms as a steady presence, highlighting refined detailing and built-in niches. Finally, the experience culminates on the third floor in the social heart of the home, where a large central island anchors the open-plan living space and dual patios extend the interior outward."

The site was the originally the home of Turner’s Dairy, one of Vancouver’s earlyagricultural operations.

"During excavation, an original Turner’s Dairy milk bottle was discovered," notes the current owner. "That artifact inspired a sculptural lighting installation: three ceramic milk bottles engraved with the original logo, adjustable in height."

The renovation maximizes sunshine with light wells and a two-story, south-facing window that spans multiple levels.

The 300-square-foot terrace offers north-facing views of the city and mountains.&nbsp;

The renovation preserved the building’s original old-growth-wood-framed construction and window placements.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

