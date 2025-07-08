SubscribeSign In
This Glassy Getaway in the Mountains of Japan Is Not Your Typical CabinView 17 Photos
This Glassy Getaway in the Mountains of Japan Is Not Your Typical Cabin

Architect Rei Mitsui drew inspiration from ancient structures to create a two-winged home with a sunken living area and a steeply pitched roofline.
It’s a late March afternoon, and the mountains of Japan are awakening to spring as Rob Tull dozes in his living room. The soft-spoken Englishman hails from a small town on Great Britain’s southern coast, and after living abroad for nearly three decades, he has finally found a place to put down permanent roots with his wife, Junko, who is originally from Okayama.

Terin Jackson
Terin Jackson is a writer and local travel expert based in Kyoto, Japan.

Published

Topics

CabinsTravelHome ToursJapanese HomesVacation HomesDwell Magazine