A Surprising Concrete Column Keeps This Backyard House Open and Airy

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "This garden house is conceived as a workspace but also as a home. Originally intended as a small woodworking studio, it temporarily functions as a compact dwelling during other construction work on the plot. Thanks to the open and flexible plan, it offers many future usage possibilities.

"The simple and clear structural layering, together with the large window overlooking the garden and the view through to the park, creates a great sense of spaciousness. The main concrete structure extends like the branches of a tree over the floor plan and supports the wooden framework under the green canopy of the park and its surroundings.

"The original garden of grass and fir trees is reorganized as a green extension of the park. The plot is thus made as permeable as possible and will become even greener in the near future. Simple, honest, and robust materials ensure a sober simplicity and a sense of tranquility."