Chateau Marmont Inspired the Design of This $2.2M Tudor Home in Portland
Location: 2897 SW Rutland Terrace, Portland, Oregon
Price: $2,150,000
Year: 1929
Renovation Year: 2020
Original Architect: Roscoe Hemenway
Footprint: 4,631 Square Feet (5 Bedrooms, 5 Baths)
From the Agent: "This home has been extensively updated and thoughtfully curated having undergone a series of high-quality improvements designed to elevate both style and functionality. The interior was completely refreshed with the removal of dated ceilings and wall textures, followed by a full repaint throughout the home in a neutral palette. Lighting was upgraded with custom Italian fixtures. Maxwell Grey Interiors incorporated custom and designer furnishings that compliment the character of the home. The fireplace was remodeled to serve as refined focal point in the living space. New landscaping work includes improved lighting and a custom perimeter wood fence and gate."
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2897 SW Rutland Terrace, Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $2,150,000 by Lance Marrs at Portland Modern.
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