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Chateau Marmont Inspired the Design of This $2.2M Tudor Home in PortlandView 15 Photos

Chateau Marmont Inspired the Design of This $2.2M Tudor Home in Portland

Originally designed by Roscoe Hemenway, the 1929 residence has been refreshed with a neutral palette, dramatic archways, and a hidden wet bar.
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Location: 2897 SW Rutland Terrace, Portland, Oregon

Price: $2,150,000

Year: 1929

Renovation Year: 2020

Original Architect: Roscoe Hemenway

Footprint: 4,631 Square Feet (5 Bedrooms, 5 Baths)

From the Agent: "This home has been extensively updated and thoughtfully curated having undergone a series of high-quality improvements designed to elevate both style and functionality. The interior was completely refreshed with the removal of dated ceilings and wall textures, followed by a full repaint throughout the home in a neutral palette. Lighting was upgraded with custom Italian fixtures. Maxwell Grey Interiors incorporated custom and designer furnishings that compliment the character of the home. The fireplace was remodeled to serve as refined focal point in the living space. New landscaping work includes improved lighting and a custom perimeter wood fence and gate."

The residence is located in Arlington Heights, a neighborhood that is also home to the Portland Japanese Garden and Washington Park.&nbsp;

The residence is located in Arlington Heights, a neighborhood that is also home to the Portland Japanese Garden and Washington Park. 

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New custom stair runners can be found throughout the residence.&nbsp;

New custom stair runners can be found throughout the residence. 

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The kitchen comes with a new Miele dishwasher.&nbsp;

The kitchen comes with a new Miele dishwasher. 

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Custom drapery was recently installed throughout the home.&nbsp;

Custom drapery was recently installed throughout the home. 

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The primary suite includes a hidden wet bar.&nbsp;

The primary suite includes a hidden wet bar. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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