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Original Brickwork Adorns This 1930s Ontario Tudor Seeking $2.9MView 15 Photos

Original Brickwork Adorns This 1930s Ontario Tudor Seeking $2.9M

Located in a neighborhood known for its historic homes, the residence has been refreshed by homeowner and designer Stephanie Bryce.
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Location: 3081 Balmoral Avenue, Burlington, Ontario, Canada 

Price: $4,100,000 CAD (Approximately $2,887,500 USD)

Footprint: 4,055 Square Feet ( 4 Beds, 4.5 Baths)

Year Built: 1930

Renovation Designer: Stephanie Bryce Interiors

From the Agent: "Tucked in the heart of Burlington’s sought-after Old Roseland, this Tudor home offers exceptional space and refined luxury for family living. Meticulous attention to detail is evident throughout, from the elegant wall treatments and ceiling details to the designer lighting and built-in speakers. The main level features a formal dining room with a woodburning fireplace, a welcoming living room with a gas fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen complete with an Aga stove, paneled fridge, and a butler’s pantry with secondary ovens and dishwasher. A main-floor mudroom with custom millwork adds everyday function and style. Upstairs, the primary bedroom offers a peaceful escape with vaulted ceilings and a luxurious en suite. The fully finished lower level has a spacious rec room, a three-piece bath, and abundant storage."

Originally built in 1930, the home has been updated by current owner and designer, Stephanie Bryce.&nbsp;

Originally built in 1930, the home has been updated by current owner and designer, Stephanie Bryce. 

The fenced-in backyard has a pool and a stone patio.&nbsp;

The fenced-in backyard has a pool and a stone patio. 

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A sitting room at the front of the house features a woodburning fireplace.&nbsp;

A sitting room at the front of the house features a woodburning fireplace. 

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Original Brickwork Adorns This 1930s Ontario Tudor Seeking $2.9M - Photo 12 of 15 -
The home is walking distance to Lake Ontario.

The home is walking distance to Lake Ontario.

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Original Brickwork Adorns This 1930s Ontario Tudor Seeking $2.9M - Photo 15 of 15 -

3081 Balmoral Avenue in Burlington, Canada is listed for $4,100,000 by Rachel Morgan and Christina Wasley at RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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