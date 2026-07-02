Original Brickwork Adorns This 1930s Ontario Tudor Seeking $2.9M
Location: 3081 Balmoral Avenue, Burlington, Ontario, Canada
Price: $4,100,000 CAD (Approximately $2,887,500 USD)
Footprint: 4,055 Square Feet ( 4 Beds, 4.5 Baths)
Year Built: 1930
Renovation Designer: Stephanie Bryce Interiors
From the Agent: "Tucked in the heart of Burlington’s sought-after Old Roseland, this Tudor home offers exceptional space and refined luxury for family living. Meticulous attention to detail is evident throughout, from the elegant wall treatments and ceiling details to the designer lighting and built-in speakers. The main level features a formal dining room with a woodburning fireplace, a welcoming living room with a gas fireplace, and a chef’s kitchen complete with an Aga stove, paneled fridge, and a butler’s pantry with secondary ovens and dishwasher. A main-floor mudroom with custom millwork adds everyday function and style. Upstairs, the primary bedroom offers a peaceful escape with vaulted ceilings and a luxurious en suite. The fully finished lower level has a spacious rec room, a three-piece bath, and abundant storage."
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3081 Balmoral Avenue in Burlington, Canada is listed for $4,100,000 by Rachel Morgan and Christina Wasley at RE/MAX Escarpment Realty Inc.
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