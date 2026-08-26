In Pennsylvania, You Can Scoop Up a Storybook Tudor Manor for $1.2M
Location: 1952 Canterbury Road, Abington, Pennsylvania
Price: $1,200,000
Year: 1938
Footprint: 4,328 square feet (5 beds, 5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.93 acres
From the Listing: "This home was built in 1938 for the Laird & Schober Shoes family, the Christian Louboutin of their time. Laird & Schober Shoes was founded in Philadelphia in 1870 and became internationally renowned for crafting luxurious women’s and children’s footwear, winning the grand prize at the 1900 Paris Exposition. The updated home blends preserved period craftsmanship with modern amenities. From the moment you enter, the defining architectural details reveal themselves: original hardwood floors, exceptional millwork and moldings, stile-and-rail paneled walls, soaring ceilings, handcrafted staircases and banisters, carved woodwork, crystal doorknobs, original light fixtures, and beautiful stonework. Nearly every room enjoys views of the surrounding gardens and mature landscaping. At the exterior, travertine, bluestone, and EP Henry patios and walkways create a series of outdoor living spaces. The finished lower level has its own fireplace and TV. The pool, spa, and outdoor areas are perfect for entertaining. The home offers abundant natural light and storage, tremendous indoor and outdoor living space, timeless character, and an unmistakable sense of warmth."
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1952 Canterbury Road in Abington, Pennsylvania, is currently listed for $1,200,000 by Tim Owen at Compass.
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