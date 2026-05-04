Would You Believe This Prim Amsterdam Apartment Was Once Part of a Sewage Treatment Plant?

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From the Architect: "This apartment is located on the first floor of a unique building designed by SeARCH architects, a striking example of adaptive reuse, where former concrete storage tanks from a sewage treatment plant have been transformed into contemporary living spaces. From the outset, the design approach aimed to embrace the building’s unconventional geometry and raw materiality, integrating the apartment seamlessly into its architectural context. The material palette reflects this intent: concrete floors, custom-built furniture that echoes the tones of the window frames, and reflective stainless-steel elements that bring both light and functionality into the space. Together, these components form a cohesive interior that complements the original structure.



"Given the compact footprint, the layout was developed with great care. Several iterations were explored to arrive at a configuration that responds precisely to the client’s needs. Creating a comfortable workspace and maximizing storage were key priorities. The final solution provides generous, well-integrated storage while preserving a sense of openness, achieved through built-in wardrobes and discreet compartments beneath a custom-designed seating area. The seating follows the curvature of the wall, making the most of the available space and offering a more efficient use of space than standard rectangular options.

"Access to natural light was another important consideration. Daylight was introduced not only into the main living areas, but also into typically enclosed spaces such as the bathroom and walk-in closet. Glass doors and internal windows were incorporated to allow light to flow throughout the apartment while maintaining privacy through semi-transparent glazing with an integrated metal grid. Although the ceiling height is modest, these interventions create a surprisingly generous sense of space.