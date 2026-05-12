Trimmed to Perfection

If you ask architect Jim Smiros what his favorite project has been over his three-plus-decade professional tenure, his answer is simple. "It’s consistently been the one I’m working on right now," he says with a chuckle. For the architect and founding partner of Glen Cove, New York–based Smiros & Smiros, there’s a fair chance the project he’s speaking about can be found in a coastal environment—over the course of his career, he’s worked on projects from the Hamptons to South Florida and beyond.

Smiros’s custom homes in the Hamptons and Long Island’s North Shore are carefully designed with a sense of place, firmly connected to the architectural vernacular of the region. "You want your project to feel like it’s rooted there, like it belongs there," he says. For these traditional designs, careful architectural detailing called for a trim product that would accommodate intricate shapes and forms—leading Smiros to turn to AZEK Exteriors. "Our projects have moldings and shapes to them," says Smiros. "When [AZEK] developed the ability to shape it is when we started using it," he recalls of AZEK® Trim, which can be heat formed to create curved profiles. "That was just a game changer, and we never looked back."

In addition to the architectural precision and versatility, Smiros was drawn to the durability and functional superiority of AZEK Trim compared with natural wood. "The house is only as good as its envelope," Smiros says. Because PVC is considered nonporous and impermeable to moisture, "it is never the weak point in the external composition," he stresses. Especially crucial in coastal climates, AZEK products are a maintenance-free, rot-free alternative to wood that looks just as beautiful. "You could never tell the difference if you walked up to it," Smiros says. "It’s seamless. You can’t tell what’s wood and what’s AZEK material."

