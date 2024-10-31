This $2.8M Triangular Home in Austin Has Sharp Angles and a Point of View

Footprint: 2,104 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.10 acres

From the Agent: "This Austin home spans 2,104 square feet across three thoughtfully designed levels, topped with a rooftop terrace that offers a breathtaking panorama of the city’s skyline. Step inside to discover a curated blend of materials that stimulate the senses. Polished concrete floors line the first level, while white oak wood flooring on the second and third stories brings warmth and elegance. The interior is graced by custom hardwood cabinetry adorned with antique brass hardware, complementing the Brazilian black moon soapstone countertops. Hot-rolled steel panels frame the first floor, harmonizing with clear coat–finished western cedar on other surfaces. The cinder block perimeter fence offers privacy while creating an oasis of relaxation with a tiled plunge pool."