This $2.8M Triangular Home in Austin Has Sharp Angles and a Point of View

The three-level, wood-clad residence comes with polished concrete floors, a tiled plunge pool, and a rooftop deck overlooking the skyline.
Location: 2302 E. 11th Street, Austin, Texas

Price: $2,800,000

Year Built: 2024

Footprint: 2,104 square feet (three bedrooms, two full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.10 acres

From the Agent: "This Austin home spans 2,104 square feet across three thoughtfully designed levels, topped with a rooftop terrace that offers a breathtaking panorama of the city’s skyline. Step inside to discover a curated blend of materials that stimulate the senses. Polished concrete floors line the first level, while white oak wood flooring on the second and third stories brings warmth and elegance. The interior is graced by custom hardwood cabinetry adorned with antique brass hardware, complementing the Brazilian black moon soapstone countertops. Hot-rolled steel panels frame the first floor, harmonizing with clear coat–finished western cedar on other surfaces. The cinder block perimeter fence offers privacy while creating an oasis of relaxation with a tiled plunge pool."

A tall privacy wall borders the newly constructed home, creating a secluded city escape.

Polished concrete floors line the living areas on the first floor, complementing the wood-clad walls and ceilings.

Custom built-in cabinetry surrounds the sleeping areas in each of the three bedrooms.

One of the bedrooms is currently set up as a home office. The space opens to a covered balcony.

The home’s outdoor areas include a large rooftop terrace and a sparkling plunge pool.

2302 E. 11th Street, located in Austin, Texas, is currently listed for $2,800,000 by Johnny Devora and Christopher Bunker of Devora Realty. 

