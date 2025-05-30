Hiding Behind This $1.5M Berkeley Victorian Is a Fantastical Tree House

Lot Size: 0.14 Acres

From the Agent: "This beautifully restored Victorian home features a four-color exterior and many artful touches including metal sculptures, a stained glass window, custom cabinetry, beautifully crafted balcony railings, stunning chestnut floors, high ceilings, skylights, an oasis of a yoga/dance studio, bamboo fencing, a cedar hot tub, meandering garden paths, and a whimsical treehouse. It also features eco-friendly elements such as photovoltaic solar panels, a high-efficiency mini-split HVAC, an EV car charger, and a gray water irrigation system. The flexible layout features three-plus bedrooms in the main home, two bathrooms, and great flow to the magical garden. The ground level includes a two-bedroom, one bathroom renovated unit and a one-bedroom unit. The level-in access makes the units perfect for intergenerational living, and the flexible spaces are great for a home office, guests, co-purchasing, and/or extra income. The home represents the best of Berkeley: homage to original architecture blended with the heart and soul of artists, artisans, and craftspeople, and a commitment to quality and sustainability."

The home is full of custom art, including a stained glass window and an ironwork archway by Bryan Tedrick out front.