SubscribeSign In
Hiding Behind This $1.5M Berkeley Victorian Is a Fantastical Tree HouseView 12 Photos

Hiding Behind This $1.5M Berkeley Victorian Is a Fantastical Tree House

The funky home also features stained glass windows, a yoga studio, and a hot tub.
Text by
View 12 Photos

Location: 906 Hearst Ave, Berkeley, California

Price: $1,495,000

Year Built: 1901

Renovation Designer: Nuria Bowart

Renovation Dates: 2002 through 2020

Footprint: 3,183 square feet (5 bedrooms, 4 baths)

Lot Size: 0.14 Acres

From the Agent: "This beautifully restored Victorian home features a four-color exterior and many artful touches including metal sculptures, a stained glass window, custom cabinetry, beautifully crafted balcony railings, stunning chestnut floors, high ceilings, skylights, an oasis of a yoga/dance studio, bamboo fencing, a cedar hot tub, meandering garden paths, and a whimsical treehouse. It also features eco-friendly elements such as photovoltaic solar panels, a high-efficiency mini-split HVAC, an EV car charger, and a gray water irrigation system. The flexible layout features three-plus bedrooms in the main home, two bathrooms, and great flow to the magical garden. The ground level includes a two-bedroom, one bathroom renovated unit and a one-bedroom unit. The level-in access makes the units perfect for intergenerational living, and the flexible spaces are great for a home office, guests, co-purchasing, and/or extra income. The home represents the best of Berkeley: homage to original architecture blended with the heart and soul of artists, artisans, and craftspeople, and a commitment to quality and sustainability."

The home is full of custom art, including a stained glass window and an ironwork archway by Bryan Tedrick out front.

Hiding Behind This $1.5M Berkeley Victorian Is a Fantastical Tree House - Photo 1 of 11 -
The chestnut floors were harvested from a family farm in Healdsburg, California.

The chestnut floors were harvested from a family farm in Healdsburg, California.

Hiding Behind This $1.5M Berkeley Victorian Is a Fantastical Tree House - Photo 3 of 11 -
Hiding Behind This $1.5M Berkeley Victorian Is a Fantastical Tree House - Photo 4 of 11 -
Hiding Behind This $1.5M Berkeley Victorian Is a Fantastical Tree House - Photo 5 of 11 -
Hiding Behind This $1.5M Berkeley Victorian Is a Fantastical Tree House - Photo 6 of 11 -
Hiding Behind This $1.5M Berkeley Victorian Is a Fantastical Tree House - Photo 7 of 11 -

The home shares access to a permaculture garden with bees, herbs, and fruit trees.

Open Homes Photography
Nuria Bowart, the renovation designer and previous owner, is a dancer, and she created plenty of open space for movement.

Nuria Bowart, the renovation designer and previous owner, is a dancer, and she created plenty of open space for movement.

Hiding Behind This $1.5M Berkeley Victorian Is a Fantastical Tree House - Photo 9 of 11 -

Add a caption

Open Homes Photography

Add a caption

Open Homes Photography
Hiding Behind This $1.5M Berkeley Victorian Is a Fantastical Tree House - Photo 10 of 11 -
Hiding Behind This $1.5M Berkeley Victorian Is a Fantastical Tree House - Photo 11 of 11 -
w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.