This £875K English Cottage Encloses an Original 1800s Train Carriage

From the Agent: "This inventive three-bedroom house, positioned on the broad shingle expanse of Dungeness, encloses an original train carriage from the 1880s. The approximately 30 homes within the private estate at Dungeness started life as traditional railway carriages. In the 1920s, the railway company enabled their workers to purchase rolling stock and drag them down onto the shingle beach, where many of the workers chose to remain. Renovated to sit in harmony with its coastal position, this home has a neutral palette intended to create a seamless interaction with the surrounding landscape. A large, south-facing garden unfolds at the rear, filled with a variety of flora and fauna (including sea cabbages) indigenous to Dungeness’s 468-acre nature reserve, which is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest. The house is lined with rows of glazing, affording the home a light, expansive aspect with views across Dungeness from every room."