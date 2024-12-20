SubscribeSign In
This £875K English Cottage Encloses an Original 1800s Train CarriageView 9 Photos

This £875K English Cottage Encloses an Original 1800s Train Carriage

The cozy three-bedroom getaway neighbors a 468-acre nature reserve on the coast of Kent.
Text by
View 9 Photos

Location: Dungeness, Kent, England

Price: £875,000 (approximately $1,110,427 USD)

Footprint: 1,591 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "This inventive three-bedroom house, positioned on the broad shingle expanse of Dungeness, encloses an original train carriage from the 1880s. The approximately 30 homes within the private estate at Dungeness started life as traditional railway carriages. In the 1920s, the railway company enabled their workers to purchase rolling stock and drag them down onto the shingle beach, where many of the workers chose to remain. Renovated to sit in harmony with its coastal position, this home has a neutral palette intended to create a seamless interaction with the surrounding landscape. A large, south-facing garden unfolds at the rear, filled with a variety of flora and fauna (including sea cabbages) indigenous to Dungeness’s 468-acre nature reserve, which is designated a Site of Special Scientific Interest. The house is lined with rows of glazing, affording the home a light, expansive aspect with views across Dungeness from every room."

Accessed by a stone-pebble pathway, the one-level house sits back from the road, with a bright blue door bordered by vibrant stained glass.

Accessed by a stone-pebble pathway, the one-level house sits back from the road, with a bright blue door bordered by vibrant stained glass.

This £875K English Cottage Encloses an Original 1800s Train Carriage - Photo 2 of 8 -
Part of the living area is located within the well-preserved railway carriage, while the outer portion is lined with windows overlooking the surrounding coastline.

Part of the living area is located within the well-preserved railway carriage, while the outer portion is lined with windows overlooking the surrounding coastline.

This £875K English Cottage Encloses an Original 1800s Train Carriage - Photo 4 of 8 -
Wide hardwood floors united the various living spaces and bedrooms.

Wide hardwood floors united the various living spaces and bedrooms.

This £875K English Cottage Encloses an Original 1800s Train Carriage - Photo 6 of 8 -
Capped by a vaulted ceiling, the primary bedroom located at the far end of the residence offers an en suite bath, as well as direct outdoor access.

Capped by a vaulted ceiling, the primary bedroom located at the far end of the residence offers an en suite bath, as well as direct outdoor access.

This £875K English Cottage Encloses an Original 1800s Train Carriage - Photo 8 of 8 -
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.