SubscribeSign In
A Secret Garden Is the Star of This Minimalist £775K London ApartmentView 7 Photos

A Secret Garden Is the Star of This Minimalist £775K London Apartment

Unknown Works updated the space with floor-to-ceiling glazing and concrete floors that run from the interior to a tranquil backyard escape.
Text by
View 7 Photos

Location: Torriano Avenue, London, England

Price: £750,000 (approximately $955,863 USD)

Renovation Architect: Unknown Works

Footprint: 721 square feet (one bedroom, one bath)

From the Agent: "Redesigned by the firm Unknown Works, this light-filled garden apartment in Kentish Town demonstrates a masterful use of materials and form. Bright sight lines guide the eye through the plan, with its flexible layout, beautiful detailing, and intricately planted garden. Kentish Town’s high street and Camden are a short walk away. The building is one of a terrace of white-rendered houses on Torriano Avenue with former shop fronts on street level. The apartment is on the lower ground floor and is accessed via a communal hallway. In the main living space at the foot of the stairs, the bright white walls are alive with shards of light and shadows cast by the cleverly placed internal courtyard. The kitchen beckons through a glass-paned door. This voluminous extension has been designed with entertaining at its core: a large dining space has been carved out beneath generous full-width skylights, and wide sliding doors open the room to the courtyard garden beyond. Ply cabinetry is topped with stainless steel, allowing the kitchen workspaces to discretely recede against the textured backdrop of exposed fair-faced blockwork and poured concrete floors. The worktop drops beside the doors to form a bench."

Expansive glazing allows natural light from the rear garden to sweep throughout the interiors.

Expansive glazing allows natural light from the rear garden to sweep throughout the interiors.

A Secret Garden Is the Star of This Minimalist £775K London Apartment - Photo 2 of 6 -
Flush concrete flooring runs from the kitchen and dining area into the backyard garden.

Flush concrete flooring runs from the kitchen and dining area into the backyard garden.

A Secret Garden Is the Star of This Minimalist £775K London Apartment - Photo 4 of 6 -
Recessed lighting creates a warm glow in the bathroom, complete with a dramatic cast concrete sink and terrazzo tile.

Recessed lighting creates a warm glow in the bathroom, complete with a dramatic cast concrete sink and terrazzo tile.

A Secret Garden Is the Star of This Minimalist £775K London Apartment - Photo 6 of 6 -
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.