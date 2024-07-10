A Secret Garden Is the Star of This Minimalist £775K London Apartment
Location: Torriano Avenue, London, England
Price: £750,000 (approximately $955,863 USD)
Renovation Architect: Unknown Works
Footprint: 721 square feet (one bedroom, one bath)
From the Agent: "Redesigned by the firm Unknown Works, this light-filled garden apartment in Kentish Town demonstrates a masterful use of materials and form. Bright sight lines guide the eye through the plan, with its flexible layout, beautiful detailing, and intricately planted garden. Kentish Town’s high street and Camden are a short walk away. The building is one of a terrace of white-rendered houses on Torriano Avenue with former shop fronts on street level. The apartment is on the lower ground floor and is accessed via a communal hallway. In the main living space at the foot of the stairs, the bright white walls are alive with shards of light and shadows cast by the cleverly placed internal courtyard. The kitchen beckons through a glass-paned door. This voluminous extension has been designed with entertaining at its core: a large dining space has been carved out beneath generous full-width skylights, and wide sliding doors open the room to the courtyard garden beyond. Ply cabinetry is topped with stainless steel, allowing the kitchen workspaces to discretely recede against the textured backdrop of exposed fair-faced blockwork and poured concrete floors. The worktop drops beside the doors to form a bench."
This reimagined home, located in London, England, is currently listed for £750,000 (approximately $955,863 USD) by The Modern House.
