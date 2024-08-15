Bob Dylan Played at This Legendary L.A. Recording Studio Seeking $925K

Footprint: 3,255 square feet (one bedroom, one full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.32 acres

From the Agent: "Own a piece of history in this fabled canyon recording venue, where a long list of music legends has performed over the years, including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Robert Plant, and Sting. According to local lore, the midcentury-modern building was originally used as a local feed and general store, finally becoming famous in the early ’70s as the home of Sir Douglas Quintet drummer Johnny Perez, and one of the influential recording studios in Los Angeles. No longer zoned for commercial purposes, the property is now being used as a single family residence, although the vintage recording spaces are still intact. Current zoning allows for limited commercial and production activities by the owner/occupant, including an art studio, architecture office, fine arts gallery, recording studio, and many other uses. The current owners stabilized the building shortly after purchase, clearing out debris and opening the floor plan, waterproofing the retaining wall, and adding a new roof, electrical, plumbing, and septic lines, in addition to kitchen and bath finishes."