Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
SubscribeSign In
Bob Dylan Played at This Legendary L.A. Recording Studio Seeking $925KView 6 Photos

Bob Dylan Played at This Legendary L.A. Recording Studio Seeking $925K

After welcoming musicians like Neil Young, Robert Plant, and Sting, the fabled Topanga Canyon structure was converted into a single-family home—with its vintage sound stage still intact.
Text by
View 6 Photos

Location: 1402 Old Topanga Canyon Road, Topanga, California

Price: $925,000

Year Built: 1957

Footprint: 3,255 square feet (one bedroom, one full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 0.32 acres

From the Agent: "Own a piece of history in this fabled canyon recording venue, where a long list of music legends has performed over the years, including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Robert Plant, and Sting. According to local lore, the midcentury-modern building was originally used as a local feed and general store, finally becoming famous in the early ’70s as the home of Sir Douglas Quintet drummer Johnny Perez, and one of the influential recording studios in Los Angeles. No longer zoned for commercial purposes, the property is now being used as a single family residence, although the vintage recording spaces are still intact. Current zoning allows for limited commercial and production activities by the owner/occupant, including an art studio, architecture office, fine arts gallery, recording studio, and many other uses. The current owners stabilized the building shortly after purchase, clearing out debris and opening the floor plan, waterproofing the retaining wall, and adding a new roof, electrical, plumbing, and septic lines, in addition to kitchen and bath finishes."

Nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains, the one-level residence sits close to numerous hiking trails and beaches. The Topanga town center is just two miles away.

Nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains, the one-level residence sits close to numerous hiking trails and beaches. The Topanga town center is just two miles away.

Bob Dylan Played at This Legendary L.A. Recording Studio Seeking $925K - Photo 2 of 6 -
Large skylights line the wood-beamed ceiling that caps the living area and kitchen.

Large skylights line the wood-beamed ceiling that caps the living area and kitchen.

Bob Dylan Played at This Legendary L.A. Recording Studio Seeking $925K - Photo 4 of 6 -
The current owners restored much of the building’s character, including the handcrafted wooden details in the recording studio rooms.

The current owners restored much of the building’s character, including the handcrafted wooden details in the recording studio rooms.

Bob Dylan Played at This Legendary L.A. Recording Studio Seeking $925K - Photo 6 of 6 -
Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.