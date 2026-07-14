Actor Adam Brody Once Lived in This Topanga Canyon Home Asking $3.5M
Location: 665 Sky Line Trail, Topanga, California
Price: $3,500,000
Year Built: 1979
Footprint: 4,354 Square Feet (3 Beds, 3 Baths)
Lot Size: 2.92 Acres
From the Agent: "Set on nearly three sunny acres commanding expansive cross-canyon views, this three-bedroom home envelops you with its warm, flexible, and site-specific design. The clever joinery of the custom front door opens to a light-filled atrium, where the main stairs descend past pocket shoji doors and stately concrete pillars to the heart of the home: the expansive living room, anchored by an eye-catching fireplace. The home boasts a dedicated media terrace, a dining area open on all sides to the mature landscaping, ample built-in storage, and a wine cellar with a secret ‘speakeasy’ whiskey tasting room. Enter from the direct-access garage, and ascend to either of the dual primary suites, one featuring a steam shower and hydrotherapy tub, the other a south-facing balcony, and both with walk-in closets and jaw-dropping views of the mature coral tree and canyon beyond."
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665 Sky Line Trail in Topanga, California, is currently listed for $3,500,000 by Jay Kilgore at Snyder Sutton Real Estate.
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