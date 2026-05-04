Overlooking Topanga Canyon, This $3M Barbara Bestor Home Just Listed for the First Time

From the Agent: "At the top of the hill, on an extraordinary site with panoramic views of the canyon and rolling hills, sits this architectural estate designed in 2007 by Barbara Bestor. Two buildings are positioned side by side, forming an entrance promenade and an open patio between them. The main house features expansive double-height spaces and an open floor plan. It is only partially divided by a series of walls that define the primary bedroom and bathroom, as well as a loft with several office/bedroom spaces and an additional guest suite with its own kitchen. The main living area, including the kitchen and dining, shares a double fireplace with the adjacent primary bedroom. Both face a pool that runs the length of the house and overlooks the canyon. The guesthouse is a fully independent unit with a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living room—all oriented toward the view. At the rear of the structure, there is also a large studio with storage space that could be used as a three-to-four-car garage. This special compound represents one of the few sustainable designs by Barbara Bestor ever available for sale."