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Overlooking Topanga Canyon, This $3M Barbara Bestor Home Just Listed for the First TimeView 15 Photos

Overlooking Topanga Canyon, This $3M Barbara Bestor Home Just Listed for the First Time

The energy-efficient residence comes with solar panels, thriving gardens, a large pool patio, and a guesthouse.
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Location: 1742 Deerhill Trail, Topanga, California 

Price: $3,000,000 

Year Built: 2007 

Architect: Bestor Architecture 

Footprint: 3,951 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4 baths) 

Lot Size: 1.37 Acres 

From the Agent: "At the top of the hill, on an extraordinary site with panoramic views of the canyon and rolling hills, sits this architectural estate designed in 2007 by Barbara Bestor. Two buildings are positioned side by side, forming an entrance promenade and an open patio between them. The main house features expansive double-height spaces and an open floor plan. It is only partially divided by a series of walls that define the primary bedroom and bathroom, as well as a loft with several office/bedroom spaces and an additional guest suite with its own kitchen. The main living area, including the kitchen and dining, shares a double fireplace with the adjacent primary bedroom. Both face a pool that runs the length of the house and overlooks the canyon. The guesthouse is a fully independent unit with a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and living room—all oriented toward the view. At the rear of the structure, there is also a large studio with storage space that could be used as a three-to-four-car garage. This special compound represents one of the few sustainable designs by Barbara Bestor ever available for sale."

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The energy-efficient home takes advantage of passive temperature control, solar panels, and windows coated with a low-emissivity, transparent metallic film.

The energy-efficient home takes advantage of passive temperature control, solar panels, and windows coated with a low-emissivity, transparent metallic film.

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The home is built around structural steel trusses and a custom-adapted prefabricated system.

The home is built around structural steel trusses and a custom-adapted prefabricated system.

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The residence is on the market for the first time.

The residence is on the market for the first time.

All the rooms on the main level of the primary house open directly to the outdoors.

All the rooms on the main level of the primary house open directly to the outdoors.

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The property is planted with peach, pear, and olive trees.

The property is planted with peach, pear, and olive trees.

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The guesthouse adds an additional 679 square feet.

The guesthouse adds an additional 679 square feet.

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The shaded porch is 12 feet deep, with views of the rolling Topanga hills.

The shaded porch is 12 feet deep, with views of the rolling Topanga hills.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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