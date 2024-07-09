In São Paulo, an Architect’s Geometric Family Home Fits Together Like a Puzzle
The angular, eclectic house trades conventional boundaries for varying ceiling heights, walls of glass, and strategically placed cutouts.
Text by
Photos by
From the street, a concrete wall pigmented in situ by artist Luiza Gottschalk with pale pinks, blues, greens, and yellows hints at the palette inside the São Paulo home that her husband, architect Tito Ficarelli, designed for their family. "The colors of that wall are replicated all over the house," says Tito, cofounder of local firm Arkitito. "It’s basically a palette of colors picked up from nature."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published