In São Paulo, an Architect’s Geometric Family Home Fits Together Like a Puzzle

From the street, a concrete wall pigmented in situ by artist Luiza Gottschalk with pale pinks, blues, greens, and yellows hints at the palette inside the São Paulo home that her husband, architect Tito Ficarelli, designed for their family. "The colors of that wall are replicated all over the house," says Tito, cofounder of local firm Arkitito. "It’s basically a palette of colors picked up from nature."

