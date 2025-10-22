You Can Stargaze in the Tub at This $389K Cabin in the American Alps
Location: 64258 Lookout Mountain Loop, Marblemount, Washington
Price: $389,000
Year Built: 1970
Footprint: 384 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)
Lot Size: 0.2 Acres
From the Agent: "Tucked in the heart of the North Cascades, this reimagined Scandi-inspired cabin offers a refined mountain escape with vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, hardwood floors, and a sleek wood stove. Designer furniture and finishes elevate every detail. Unwind in the spa-like indoor/outdoor bathroom. Expansive decks extend the living space outdoors, leading to a landscaped firepit and lounge area—perfect for stargazing and entertaining. Located in Marblemount, gateway to the American Alps, the property provides rare seclusion with easy access to world-class hiking, fishing, and the Cascade River just steps away."
64258 Lookout Mountain Loop in Marblemount, Washington, is currently listed for $389,000 by Dave Faigin of Compass.
