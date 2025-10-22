You Can Stargaze in the Tub at This $389K Cabin in the American Alps

Footprint: 384 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.2 Acres

From the Agent: "Tucked in the heart of the North Cascades, this reimagined Scandi-inspired cabin offers a refined mountain escape with vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, hardwood floors, and a sleek wood stove. Designer furniture and finishes elevate every detail. Unwind in the spa-like indoor/outdoor bathroom. Expansive decks extend the living space outdoors, leading to a landscaped firepit and lounge area—perfect for stargazing and entertaining. Located in Marblemount, gateway to the American Alps, the property provides rare seclusion with easy access to world-class hiking, fishing, and the Cascade River just steps away."