You Can Stargaze in the Tub at This $389K Cabin in the American Alps

The fully furnished Scandinavian-style home comes with a firepit and easy access to the Cascade River.
Text by
Location: 64258 Lookout Mountain Loop, Marblemount, Washington

Price: $389,000

Year Built: 1970

Footprint: 384 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.2 Acres

From the Agent: "Tucked in the heart of the North Cascades, this reimagined Scandi-inspired cabin offers a refined mountain escape with vaulted ceilings, expansive windows, hardwood floors, and a sleek wood stove. Designer furniture and finishes elevate every detail. Unwind in the spa-like indoor/outdoor bathroom. Expansive decks extend the living space outdoors, leading to a landscaped firepit and lounge area—perfect for stargazing and entertaining. Located in Marblemount, gateway to the American Alps, the property provides rare seclusion with easy access to world-class hiking, fishing, and the Cascade River just steps away."

The turnkey cabin is available fully furnished.&nbsp;

A lofted bedroom overlooks the living space.

The home has an indoor shower and an outdoor bathtub surrounded by forest.

The home is steps away from the Cascade River.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

