This $5,880 Tiny Home Prototype in India Serves a Family of Four

From the Designers: "Designed as a prototype for an affordable house in Indore, India, this tiny house comfortably accommodates a family of four. It occupies a minimal footprint of 210 square feet with a spill-out space of 65 square feet. The interior features a versatile single volume that adapts to various daily needs. The house features an RCC-frame structure with in-situ cast isolated footing foundations and brick infill walls, making it easy to replicate using locally available skills and construction techniques.

"The house is accessed through a semi-open space on the east and includes a large, multifunctional interior volume. A toilet and storage area are tucked beneath a mezzanine floor to the west. This layout transcends the conventional housing template of separate living, dining, and sleeping spaces in favor multifunctional spaces. The main living space is equipped with a daybed cum sofa and flexible seating, functioning as a living area by day and transforming into an open bedroom with a pull-out double bed by night. A foldable table opposite the kitchen serves as both a dining area and a study space.

"Strategically placed openings on all sides provide optimal natural light, ventilation, and views. The western facade’s 12-inch-thick wall minimizes thermal gain, keeping the interior cool. The kitchen sink and bathroom’s adjacency allow them to benefit from minimal plumbing costs with the overhead water tank positioned right above.

"Constructed for INR 4,55,000 (U.S. $5,880), the home features premium finishes like marble flooring, bespoke teak-framed double-pane windows, and high-quality fixtures. It balances design, functionality, and cost-efficiency, while making it an aspirational housing solution suited for working families in India’s tier-two cities. Building multiple units can allow for shared infrastructure, such as solar panels, and communal amenities like libraries, gyms, and launderettes—further reducing both construction and operational costs.