In Colorado, $1.8M Will Get You a Tiny House on a Massive 35-Acre Lot
Location: 2326 Celadon Drive East, Durango, Colorado
Price: $1,800,000
Year Built: 2006
Architect: Stephen Atkinson
Footprint: 625 Square Feet (1 Bed, 1 Bath)
Lot Size: 35 Acres
From the Agent: "This 35-acre property, set within the gated Celadon community, borders national forest land, providing privacy and direct access to outdoor recreation. The Celadon neighborhood is located in Southwest Colorado between the historic town of Durango and the Purgatory Ski Resort. From this elevated homesite, enjoy spectacular views across the Animas Valley to dramatic rock cliffs and sweeping mountain peaks beyond. Locally sourced aspen paneling, earthen plastered walls, an antique claw-foot bathtub, and woodstove create a warm, woodsy compliment to the contemporary design. The super energy-efficient building envelope features Icynene open-cell foam insulation. The exterior is constructed with durable, low-maintenance cement stucco. Utilities, including electric, natural gas, and a communication conduit, are installed at the cabin and ready for extension to a future custom home. A fully permitted and inspected septic system is in place, designed for both the existing cabin and a future three-bedroom residence."
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2326 Celadon Drive East in Durango, Colorado, is currently listed for $1,800,000 by Steve Kawell at Keller Williams Realty Southwest Associates, LLC.
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TopicsTiny HomesReal Estate
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