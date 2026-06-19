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In Colorado, $1.8M Will Get You a Tiny House on a Massive 35-Acre LotView 11 Photos

In Colorado, $1.8M Will Get You a Tiny House on a Massive 35-Acre Lot

Located in Durango, the property includes a 625-square-foot cabin by Atkinson Architecture—and ample acreage for a larger home.
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Location: 2326 Celadon Drive East, Durango, Colorado

Price: $1,800,000

Year Built: 2006

Architect: Stephen Atkinson

Footprint: 625 Square Feet (1 Bed, 1 Bath)

Lot Size: 35 Acres

From the Agent: "This  35-acre property, set within the gated Celadon community, borders national forest land, providing privacy and direct access to outdoor recreation. The Celadon neighborhood is located in Southwest Colorado between the historic town of Durango and the Purgatory Ski Resort. From this elevated homesite, enjoy spectacular views across the Animas Valley to dramatic rock cliffs and sweeping mountain peaks beyond. Locally sourced aspen paneling, earthen plastered walls, an antique claw-foot bathtub, and woodstove create a warm, woodsy compliment to the contemporary design. The super energy-efficient building envelope features Icynene open-cell foam insulation. The exterior is constructed with durable, low-maintenance cement stucco. Utilities, including electric, natural gas, and a communication conduit, are installed at the cabin and ready for extension to a future custom home. A fully permitted and inspected septic system is in place, designed for both the existing cabin and a future three-bedroom residence."

The forested property has ample space to build a larger home and adapt the cabin as a guesthouse.&nbsp;

The forested property has ample space to build a larger home and adapt the cabin as a guesthouse. 

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The cabin’s windows and doors have hinged steel shutters.&nbsp;

The cabin’s windows and doors have hinged steel shutters. 

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The shelves, counters, and stools are made of pine and juniper lumber harvested on site.&nbsp;&nbsp;

The shelves, counters, and stools are made of pine and juniper lumber harvested on site.  

Low-VOC paints and finishes promote a healthy interior environment.&nbsp;

Low-VOC paints and finishes promote a healthy interior environment. 

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The cabin features a 350-square-foot interior and a 275-square-foot covered terrace.

The cabin features a 350-square-foot interior and a 275-square-foot covered terrace.

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2326 Celadon Drive East in Durango, Colorado, is currently listed for $1,800,000 by Steve Kawell at Keller Williams Realty Southwest Associates, LLC.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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