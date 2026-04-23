Seven People Can Sleep in This 200-Square-Foot Tiny Home

Welcome to Tiny Home Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch! After working as a designer for 25 years, Josefin Ljungberg de Jager was spending more time exploring what it means to live well—but efficiently. "I’ve always believed it’s not about the number of square meters you have, but how you use them," she says. As she learned more about small-space living from her home base in Amsterdam, Ljungberg de Jager launched her own prefab company called Gröna Huset using a prototype she developed for her own family. "I wanted to create compact, wooden homes that feel calm, practical, and intentional," she says. "Spaces where every detail supports daily life without getting in the way."

The prototype is about 200 square feet, yet it’s designed to sleep seven people, with one in the dining nook. "Tiny houses offer a flexible, low-impact solution that can serve many purposes, from garden studios and student housing to guesthouses or holiday cabins," Ljungberg de Jager notes. Below, she shares more about her prefab and how it can be customized to fit the similar mindsets of her clients.

Gröna Huset is about 200 square feet, and it’s designed to be flexible. Owners can use it as a cabin, an office, or a garden shed.

Tell us more about the prototype. My first prototype is still the most meaningful project for me. I designed it for my family, which gave me complete freedom to shape every detail around our life. It became an exploration of balance between function and atmosphere, efficiency and comfort. The house is placed along the coast just outside Amsterdam, and it’s where we go to step away from the pace of the city. That contrast between busy urban life and a more tranquil, nature-connected space is really at the heart of Gröna Huset.

Working with prefab materials made the process even more interesting. Because the house was built off-site in a workshop, the process wasn’t affected by weather, and I could follow each step closely and refine things along the way. The result is a compact home that feels open, calm, and deeply connected to its surroundings.

The living and dining space has a built-in seating area that can be converted into a guest bed. The coffee table can be raised into a larger dining surface, and there’s storage beneath the seating.

What was the cost per square foot? The house is 19 square meters, or about 204 square feet, with a price of approximately €3,700 per square meter ($371 USD per square foot). But for me, the value is in the thoughtful design, which we can replicate for clients. I like to think of them as tiny houses for many people. They are accessible, adaptable, and designed to offer real comfort within a smaller footprint.

The built-in storage at the center of the room has a desk that folds out. The three cubbies lead to bedrooms that can sleep two adults each.

What qualities make your prefab designs stand apart? What sets Gröna Huset apart is the combination of architectural thinking and interior design. The exterior and interior are designed as one whole, with a strong connection to the landscape. We also work with a curated set of options. Clients can choose between different models, colors, and materials, but within a framework. That helps keep the process simple and the cost under control. Another important aspect is mobility. The houses can be placed on wheels or elevated on legs, which makes them flexible and less dependent on a permanent location.

A refrigerator and freezer are integrated into the cabinetry, concealed behind storage hooks on the far left. The far right cabinet is equipped with a mobile induction top for cooking.

Where do you build? Could someone internationally construct one? The houses are currently built in Northern Europe. If someone from outside Europe is interested, we can always explore options together, depending on the project.

A pocket door provides privacy to the main bedroom.

How long does the process take after deposit? The process typically takes around three months from deposit to completion. Because the houses are built off-site, the timeline is relatively predictable and not affected by weather conditions.

In the lower bedroom, a pocket door, compact storage, and strategic windows blend efficiency with comfort.

What aspects of installation do you manage? At the moment, we focus on the design and build of the house itself. Site preparation, permits, and utility connections are handled separately, depending on the location and project.

Wall hooks and a clothing rack help keep things organized.

What can clients customize? There are two approaches. With the standard models, clients choose from a curated selection of layouts, colors, and materials. This keeps the process clear, efficient, and more affordable. For clients looking for something more specific, we also offer fully customized designs, where every detail can be tailored.