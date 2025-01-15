The Final Piece in This Live/Work Loft in Italy? A 3D-Printed Lego Figurine in the Ceiling
Project Details:
Location: Genoa, Italy
Architect: Llabb / @llabb_architects
Footprint: 645 square feet
Builder: Arkè srl
Cabinetry: Matthias Kunkler
Photographer: Studio Campo / @studio_campo_photography
From the Architect: "This small apartment created by Llabb in the historic center of Genoa, Italy, carves out space in a section of the grand hall of an ancient palace. It had been divided into two apartments, and this one utilizes two-thirds of the original space. Before the renovation, the space consisted of three windowed rooms and a bathroom, while a staircase led to an attic. The architects demolished some interior partitions, but preserved the attic. This reconnected the double row of three windows overlooking the square.
"The owners are a communications expert/digital strategist and a curator of photography festivals. Hence, they needed ample space to store books, catalogs, and artworks. Additionally, they desired a place where they could work and host friends. In addition to preserving the attic, Llabb preserved partitions in the entry area, using them to form they the bedroom, pantry, and bathroom. They are topped with a mezzanine made of okoumé plywood. The entry corridor, which connects these spaces, defines a compressed area that expands into the living area where visitors can gaze toward an impressive window framing the dome of the Church of San Giorgio.
"The living area, which doubles as a workspace, is positioned at the end of the corridor, and includes a kitchen and dining area. A floor-to-ceiling library wall here stores books and houses the kitchen in its lower part. An aluminum track ladder allows access to the higher shelves and facilitates window maintenance.
"The side of the living area through which you enter is defined by a custom-made, multifaceted piece of furniture. This spatial device serves as a staircase to the mezzanine and integrates storage units for the bedroom, an opaline glass screen that brings more light into the bedroom behind it, and a sofa that extends from the first step of the mezzanine stairs. A desk overlooks the lower living area and, on a raised portion above the pantry, there is a futon for guests.
"In the bathroom, as in the rest of the apartment, the original terrazzo flooring has been retained. Though not particularly ornate, it serves as a testament to the architectural history of the Liguria region. Following the same principle, the decorative stucco on the ceiling, dating back to the early 20th century, has also been preserved. One corner was missing, so a decision was made to reinterpret it in a contemporary style by modeling and then 3D printing it. Unlike the other designs, the central motif depicts a Lego figure—an amusing Easter egg, according to architects Luca Scardulla and Federico Robbiano, that reflects the playful nature of the studio and its clients."
