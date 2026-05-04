Their Tiny A-Frame Cabin Is Made of Timber Sourced On-Site

While living in the Bay Area during the pandemic, Max and Hannah yearned to be closer to family—so they took a cross-country roadtrip in a camper van to Max’s hometown in central Maine. After they arrived, they discovered a 13-acre plot for sale. The lush, wooded acreage is situated on a large pond with a meandering trail. "We were really struck by it," Hannah says. "We just loved the quiet and solitude there."