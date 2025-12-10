Lloyd Wright’s Usonian Ideas Inspired This ’60s Italian Villa, Now Refreshed for a Family of Five

Photographer: Peter Molloy / @_peter_molloy_

From the Architect: "Studiotamat has reimagined a villa nestled among the rolling hills of the Castelli Romani, just steps from the historic Villa Grazioli, into a timeless modernist retreat. Originally built in the 1960s, the villa is inspired by the Usonian architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright, featuring clean lines, a simple layout, and natural materials that blend harmoniously with the surrounding landscape. Originally conceived as a vacation home for a couple who traveled the world for work, it was designed to provide both scenic beauty and respite. Its strategic location, situated between Grottaferrata and Frascati, merges the serenity of a pristine natural setting with proximity to Rome, granting the current owners—Daniele, a senior executive at a tech multinational, and Sara, managing director at a leading consulting firm, along with their three daughters Fiamma, Sole, and Celeste—a lifestyle that connects closely with nature, while oﬀering the conveniences of metropolitan life.

"Studiotamat has embraced this philosophy, by preserving the villa’s original architectural elements while introducing solutions that intensify the symbiotic relationship between interior and exterior spaces. Authentic materials such as stone walls, exposed brick, wood, and concrete have been preserved and reinterpreted through juxtaposed elements that celebrate natural light and bring vitality to the space. The layout has been redefined by removing most of the corridors and some smaller utility rooms, opening the interiors to create smoother connections throughout the house.