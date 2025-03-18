Thuma Has Expanded Beyond Their Beloved Bed Frame—and We’re All In
It’s no secret that Dwell has been championing Thuma’s platform beds since we first discovered the brand years ago. And with the launch of an expanded furniture collection, there’s even more from Thuma to get excited about.
While many furniture companies are busy chasing trends, Thuma has been quietly perfecting the art of minimalist design. The brand’s philosophy—that simplicity is the ultimate luxury—results in pieces that feel both timeless and distinctly modern.
By stripping away everything but the essential, Thuma makes simple, elevated pieces with premium materials and intentional details to enrich life at home. The Classic Bed, Thuma’s inaugural piece, pairs sophisticated simplicity with a range of customizable upgrades, while the Essential Bed’s continuous, low-profile frame creates streamlined, understated elegance. The most recent addition, the Signature Bed, features a fully upholstered frame available in either Performance Linen or Italian Wool Felt. All three feature Japanese joinery, meaning that precision-cut wood pieces will slide together during assembly for a simple, tool-free set-up. This timeless technique creates unparalleled stability, strength, and noise-reduction. Built to last and designed to be cherished for years to come, each is also backed by a lifetime warranty.
With its latest collection expansion, Thuma takes the same design approach in pieces for the living room and beyond. The Pillar Bookshelf’s architectural silhouette and effortless modularity allows for flexibility as needs change, while the Nest Credenza elevates any room with the perfect combination of open-air space and soft-close drawers. Set-up for every piece is delightfully simple, with shelves and drawers arriving ready to nest without the need for tools or a team.
What sets Thuma apart isn’t just aesthetics, though—it’s the brand’s holistic approach to sustainability. In an industry where more than 10 million tons of furniture are discarded annually due to limited design and cheap materials, Thuma creates pieces that are meant to last a lifetime through sustainable materials—like upcycled wood—and considered craftsmanship. Thuma’s core rubberwood pieces are also GREENGUARD Gold certified, meaning they’ve been scientifically proven to meet some of the world’s most rigorous third-party emissions standards. The brand even partners with One Tree Planted to ensure a tree is planted for every rubberwood piece sold (516,000 trees and counting).
In a world of trend-chasing, fast furniture, Thuma’s bedroom and home pieces continue to prove that the most sophisticated approach to design might just be the simplest one.
Explore the full collection at www.thuma.co.
