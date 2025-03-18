Thuma Has Expanded Beyond Their Beloved Bed Frame—and We’re All In

It’s no secret that Dwell has been championing Thuma’s platform beds since we first discovered the brand years ago. And with the launch of an expanded furniture collection, there’s even more from Thuma to get excited about.

While many furniture companies are busy chasing trends, Thuma has been quietly perfecting the art of minimalist design. The brand’s philosophy—that simplicity is the ultimate luxury—results in pieces that feel both timeless and distinctly modern.

The Classic Bed features Japanese joinery that allows for a tool-free assembly process—a design detail that makes set-up surprisingly simple (instead of a weekend-ruining ordeal).

By stripping away everything but the essential, Thuma makes simple, elevated pieces with premium materials and intentional details to enrich life at home. The Classic Bed, Thuma's inaugural piece, pairs sophisticated simplicity with a range of customizable upgrades, while the Essential Bed's continuous, low-profile frame creates streamlined, understated elegance. The most recent addition, the Signature Bed, features a fully upholstered frame available in either Performance Linen or Italian Wool Felt. All three feature Japanese joinery, meaning that precision-cut wood pieces will slide together during assembly for a simple, tool-free set-up. This timeless technique creates unparalleled stability, strength, and noise-reduction. Built to last and designed to be cherished for years to come, each is also backed by a lifetime warranty.

Classic Bed Thuma Meet the perfect platform bed frame. Thoughtfully designed and available in multiple configurations to elevate any bedroom. All feature simple, tool-free assembly and include the low profile frame and extra strength cushion coated slats.

Essential Bed Thuma The purest form of the platform bed, with clean lines and a continuous design. Interior Japanese joinery and hand screws provide a smooth look and streamlined set-up. Crafted from solid upcycled rubberwood.

Signature Bed Thuma The Signature Bed brings plush sophistication and enveloping comfort to the modern bedroom with a streamlined silhouette, generous design, and premium fabrications. Interior Japanese joinery crafted from solid wood for exceptional sturdiness.

With its latest collection expansion, Thuma takes the same design approach in pieces for the living room and beyond. The Pillar Bookshelf’s architectural silhouette and effortless modularity allows for flexibility as needs change, while the Nest Credenza elevates any room with the perfect combination of open-air space and soft-close drawers. Set-up for every piece is delightfully simple, with shelves and drawers arriving ready to nest without the need for tools or a team.



The Classic Underbed Drawer offers discreet, integrated storage for the platform frame of the Classic Bed.

The Nest Credenza’s modular design allows for complete customization to fit every space and need.

Classic Underbed Drawer Thuma Integrated and intuitive underbed storage as a clean continuation of the Classic Bed's minimalism. Crafted from solid wood with an overlapping drawer face. Hidden caster wheels provide a smooth experience for daily access. Available as a single unit or a pair.

Nest Credenza Thuma A highly functional centerpiece, made from solid, upcycled wood. The Nest Credenza anchors any room and provides space to display and stow. Versatile low-profile design can also be purposed as a media console or sideboard. Do not stack higher than 47" max.

Pillar Bookshelf Thuma Designed for any room, the Pillar Bookshelf provides space to display and arrange. 100% upcycled wood, thoughtful detailing, and an innovative modular system make for a lifetime of custom configurations and personal creativity.

What sets Thuma apart isn’t just aesthetics, though—it’s the brand’s holistic approach to sustainability. In an industry where more than 10 million tons of furniture are discarded annually due to limited design and cheap materials, Thuma creates pieces that are meant to last a lifetime through sustainable materials—like upcycled wood—and considered craftsmanship. Thuma’s core rubberwood pieces are also GREENGUARD Gold certified, meaning they’ve been scientifically proven to meet some of the world’s most rigorous third-party emissions standards. The brand even partners with One Tree Planted to ensure a tree is planted for every rubberwood piece sold (516,000 trees and counting).

Nest Nightstand Thuma Echoing the clean lines and subtle curves of the Classic Bed, the Nest Nightstand utilizes Nest Drawers to serve as a storage-focused bedside companion.

Classic Nightstand Thuma The perfect bedside companion echoes the clean lines and subtle curves of the Classic Bed and is made of the same upcycled eco-friendly solid wood. Designed to elevate your everyday, the Classic Nightstand brings modern, simple sophistication to The Bedroom.

Nest Dresser Thuma Designed to fit any space, the Nest Dresser provides perfect placement for necessities. 100% upcycled wood, thoughtful detailing, and an innovative modular system makes for a lifetime of modern functionality and optionality. Do not stack more than 5 drawers or 47" vertically.

The Nest Nightstand echoes the clean lines and subtle curves of the Classic Bed.

With a curated selection of beds—Classic, Essential, and Signature—Thuma offers optionality for every aesthetic while maintaining its signature minimalist design.