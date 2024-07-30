SubscribeSign In
Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment

For inspiration, architects FAR frohn&rojas drew on the Pantheon, geodesic domes, and an expressionist theater in Berlin.
Project Details: 

Location: Berlin, Germany

Architect: FAR frohn&rojas / @far_frohnrojas

Footprint: 2,271 square feet

Structural Engineer: MFT Metall-Form-Technik GmbH

Cabinetry Design: Kim Wang 

Photographer: Tobias Wootton / @tobias_wootton 

From the Architect: "Transforming part of a former office building from the early 1930s into an apartment, we were confronted with the challenge to maintain the spaciousness that its open plan had to offer and refrain from subdividing it into a series of isolated rooms. 

"The first architectural element we introduced was a shelf featuring five bays and two levels. Each bay houses an individual environment: an entry zone, a cooking area, a work-space, a bathroom, a reading nook, and a sleeping loft.

"We also introduced three domed lamps of 10 foot diameter each hanging right above head-height and zoning the remaining open space. Each of them references an architectural precedent: the Pantheon, the 'Großes Schauspielhaus'  (translated to Great Theater), and the geodesic dome."

Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment - Photo 1 of 13 -
Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment - Photo 2 of 13 -
Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment - Photo 3 of 13 -
Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment - Photo 4 of 13 -
Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment - Photo 5 of 13 -
Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment - Photo 6 of 13 -
Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment - Photo 7 of 13 -
Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment - Photo 8 of 13 -
Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment - Photo 9 of 13 -
Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment - Photo 10 of 13 -
Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment - Photo 11 of 13 -
Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment - Photo 12 of 13 -
Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment - Photo 13 of 13 -
