Three 10-foot-wide Custom Lamps Help Transform a 1930s Office Into an Apartment

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners.

From the Architect: "Transforming part of a former office building from the early 1930s into an apartment, we were confronted with the challenge to maintain the spaciousness that its open plan had to offer and refrain from subdividing it into a series of isolated rooms.

"The first architectural element we introduced was a shelf featuring five bays and two levels. Each bay houses an individual environment: an entry zone, a cooking area, a work-space, a bathroom, a reading nook, and a sleeping loft.

"We also introduced three domed lamps of 10 foot diameter each hanging right above head-height and zoning the remaining open space. Each of them references an architectural precedent: the Pantheon, the 'Großes Schauspielhaus' (translated to Great Theater), and the geodesic dome."