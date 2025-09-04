SubscribeSign In
This $2M Studio City Midcentury Comes With Showstopping ViewsView 10 Photos

This $2M Studio City Midcentury Comes With Showstopping Views

Set on a hillside near Mulholland Drive, the two-bedroom home has a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and a full-length deck.
Text by
View 10 Photos

Location: 3268 Wrightwood Drive, Studio City, California

Price: $2,095,000

Year Built: 1962

Architect: William E. Mader

Footprint: 2,405 square feet (2 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.19 Acres

From the Agent: "Commissioned in 1962 by L.A.-based comedian Thomas Young, this midcentury-modern property was designed by William E. Mader, AIA, an alumnus of USC’s renowned School of Architecture and future principal architect for the Irvine Company. Located just off iconic Mulholland Drive, the Thomas Young Residence is one of 14 distinctive homes that form the Eureka Summit Residential Historic District. Mader positioned the 2,405-square-foot home to fully embrace its panoptic views, stretching from Universal City to Woodland Hills and framed by floor-to-ceiling windows that invite the Valley landscape into daily life. Minutes from the West Hollywood and Studio City business districts, the Thomas Young Residence offers exceptional access to amenities as well as an artful blend of midcentury design and contemporary updates."

This $2M Studio City Midcentury Comes With Showstopping Views - Photo 1 of 9 -
The neighborhood’s historic marketing materials read: "If you are looking for an ordinary house in an ordinary street with ordinary dark, old-fashioned living…don’t come to see."&nbsp;

The neighborhood’s historic marketing materials read: "If you are looking for an ordinary house in an ordinary street with ordinary dark, old-fashioned living…don’t come to see." 

The revamped kitchen overlooks the dining area and epic L.A. views.

The revamped kitchen overlooks the dining area and epic L.A. views.

Oak flooring runs throughout the home.

Oak flooring runs throughout the home.

This $2M Studio City Midcentury Comes With Showstopping Views - Photo 5 of 9 -
Two bedrooms occupy the lower floor, while the common areas are located on the top floor.

Two bedrooms occupy the lower floor, while the common areas are located on the top floor.

The upper deck runs the length of the building’s rear facade.

The upper deck runs the length of the building’s rear facade.

This $2M Studio City Midcentury Comes With Showstopping Views - Photo 8 of 9 -
The multilevel home—and its show-stopping views—are tucked behind a modest front facade.

The multilevel home—and its show-stopping views—are tucked behind a modest front facade.

3268 Wrightwood Drive in Studio City, California, is currently listed for $2,095,000 by Robert Moore and Veronika Sznajder of Crosby Doe Associates.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.