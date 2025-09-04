This $2M Studio City Midcentury Comes With Showstopping Views

From the Agent: "Commissioned in 1962 by L.A.-based comedian Thomas Young, this midcentury-modern property was designed by William E. Mader, AIA, an alumnus of USC’s renowned School of Architecture and future principal architect for the Irvine Company. Located just off iconic Mulholland Drive, the Thomas Young Residence is one of 14 distinctive homes that form the Eureka Summit Residential Historic District. Mader positioned the 2,405-square-foot home to fully embrace its panoptic views, stretching from Universal City to Woodland Hills and framed by floor-to-ceiling windows that invite the Valley landscape into daily life. Minutes from the West Hollywood and Studio City business districts, the Thomas Young Residence offers exceptional access to amenities as well as an artful blend of midcentury design and contemporary updates."