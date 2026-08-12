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Kendrick Bangs Kellogg’s Beachside Kravis Residence Is for Sale in Southern CaliforniaView 17 Photos

Kendrick Bangs Kellogg’s Beachside Kravis Residence Is for Sale in Southern California

The La Jolla home was built in the 1940s and later revamped by the famed architect with striking wood details and concrete forms.
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Location: La Jolla, California

First Renovation Architect: Kendrick Bangs Kellogg

Second Renovation Architect: Yum Kee Fu

Price: Upon Request

Footprint: 2,172 Square Feet (3 Beds / 3 Baths)

Lot Size: 0.12 Acres

From the Agent: "Located on Neptune Place in La Jolla, the Kravis Residence is comprised of 2,172 square feet of living space set upon a 5,403-square foot parcel just across the street from Windansea Beach. The residence enjoys panoramic ocean and sunset views throughout its three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The primary suite, which could be a one-bed/one-bath apartment, is reached via an exterior stairway and enjoys its own rooftop deck. The nature-inspired details throughout the home were harmoniously crafted in 1998 following a two-year renovation by architect Yum Kee Fu and his wife, Susan, the parents of the current owner. The artistry of their design is beautifully showcased in the upstairs suite, where the artisan-crafted interior doors feature unique wood inlays inspired by Asian art."

Thomas C. Kravis, MD, tapped noted architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg to lead a significant renovation that lasted from 1976 to 1987.

Thomas C. Kravis, MD, tapped noted architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg to lead a significant renovation that lasted from 1976 to 1987.

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One of the home’s most striking features is the stacked wood fascia that traces its roofline.&nbsp;

One of the home’s most striking features is the stacked wood fascia that traces its roofline. 

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Architect Yum Kee Fu and his wife, Susan, updated the home in 1998.

Architect Yum Kee Fu and his wife, Susan, updated the home in 1998.

Kellogg is remembered for his pioneering work in organic architecture throughout Southern California, including the outherworldly Kellogg Doolittle Residence in Joshua Tree, California.

Kellogg is remembered for his pioneering work in organic architecture throughout Southern California, including the outherworldly Kellogg Doolittle Residence in Joshua Tree, California.

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For the past 26 years, the current owners have used the property as their private residence and as a vacation rental.&nbsp;

For the past 26 years, the current owners have used the property as their private residence and as a vacation rental. 

The Thomas C. Kravis, MD Residence by Kendrick Bangs Kellogg in La Jolla, California, is currently listed off market by Keith York at Agents of Architecture.

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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