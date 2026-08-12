Kendrick Bangs Kellogg’s Beachside Kravis Residence Is for Sale in Southern California
Location: La Jolla, California
First Renovation Architect: Kendrick Bangs Kellogg
Second Renovation Architect: Yum Kee Fu
Price: Upon Request
Footprint: 2,172 Square Feet (3 Beds / 3 Baths)
Lot Size: 0.12 Acres
From the Agent: "Located on Neptune Place in La Jolla, the Kravis Residence is comprised of 2,172 square feet of living space set upon a 5,403-square foot parcel just across the street from Windansea Beach. The residence enjoys panoramic ocean and sunset views throughout its three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The primary suite, which could be a one-bed/one-bath apartment, is reached via an exterior stairway and enjoys its own rooftop deck. The nature-inspired details throughout the home were harmoniously crafted in 1998 following a two-year renovation by architect Yum Kee Fu and his wife, Susan, the parents of the current owner. The artistry of their design is beautifully showcased in the upstairs suite, where the artisan-crafted interior doors feature unique wood inlays inspired by Asian art."
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The Thomas C. Kravis, MD Residence by Kendrick Bangs Kellogg in La Jolla, California, is currently listed off market by Keith York at Agents of Architecture.
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