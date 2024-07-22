This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "This family home is located in a converted neighborhood corner store. We embraced adapting and reusing the architecture rather than demolishing the existing, celebrating the building’s history and location. Creative solutions for living optimized the existing structure. Our reimagining of the building doesn’t obliterate the past, but it isn’t subservient to it either."