SubscribeSign In
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower TowerView 23 Photos

This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower

The San Francisco home by Craig Steely Architecture features a giant round window, bright yellow cabinetry, and a groovy slatted feature that overlooks it all.
Text by
View 23 Photos

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details: 

Location: San Francisco, California

Architect: Craig Steely Architecture / @craigsteely

Footprint: 1,750 square feet 

Builder: Forsythe General Contractors

Structural Engineer: Strandberg Engineering

Interior Design: Studio Ahead

Photographer: Darren Bradley / @modarchitecture

From the Architect: "This family home is located in a converted neighborhood corner store. We embraced adapting and reusing the architecture rather than demolishing the existing, celebrating the building’s history and location. Creative solutions for living optimized the existing structure. Our reimagining of the building doesn’t obliterate the past, but it isn’t subservient to it either."

This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 1 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 2 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 3 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 4 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 5 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 6 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 7 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 8 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 9 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 10 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 11 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 12 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 13 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 14 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 15 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 16 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 17 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 18 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 19 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 20 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 21 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 22 of 23 -
This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower - Photo 23 of 23 -
g
Grace Bernard
www.gracebernard.com

Published

Topics

Home Tours

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.