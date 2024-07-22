This Renovation Turns a Former Bodega Into a Live/Work Space With a Flower Tower
Project Details:
Location: San Francisco, California
Architect: Craig Steely Architecture / @craigsteely
Footprint: 1,750 square feet
Builder: Forsythe General Contractors
Structural Engineer: Strandberg Engineering
Interior Design: Studio Ahead
Photographer: Darren Bradley / @modarchitecture
From the Architect: "This family home is located in a converted neighborhood corner store. We embraced adapting and reusing the architecture rather than demolishing the existing, celebrating the building’s history and location. Creative solutions for living optimized the existing structure. Our reimagining of the building doesn’t obliterate the past, but it isn’t subservient to it either."
