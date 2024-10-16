This Remote Orcas Island Getaway Was Constructed Without Removing a Single Tree
Project Details:
Location: Eastsound, Washington
Architect: Allied8 / @allied8architects
Footprint: 1,386 square feet
Builder: CA Reed Construction
Structural Engineer: Dibble Engineers
Archeologist: Full Scope NW
Interior Design: Color & Design Studio
Cabinetry Design: Bellmont Cabinet Co.
Geotech: Geotest
Photographer: Rafael Soldi / @rafaelsoldiphotography
From the Architect: "There’s a beautiful design story here. A modern linear home, cantilevered off a cliff exposed to stunning views to the north and south. The aging Kebony on the exterior blends in with the bark of the trees on site, and the bright interior is open, monochromatic, and modern. The suspended loft is tall enough to stand up straight at 6 feet and offers flexibility as a play, sleep, or work space. It was designed by Leah Martin, co-founder of Allied8 Architects, to make the most of the site, the views, and the light.
"On a site full of moss, mature forest, old growth trees and bedrock, the preciousness of the land and the surrounding forest informed the shape of the house and the surgical foundation system; using concrete in this home made little sense to the designers. Instead, the home connects to the earth in only six locations, sitting on a steel moment frame. Touching the earth only where it must, to exist. The home's actual footprint is less than 100 square feet total, and nature carries on around this home—in fact, the family came home one afternoon to a full-grown buck resting in the shade of the cantilever.
"At least 8% of global emissions caused by humans come from the cement industry alone; that means it’s one of the first building materials to eliminate in order to steeply bring a project's carbon footprint down. Leah sourced and specified 100% recycled US-made steel to further curb the carbon emissions while ensuring the steel was domestically sourced and manufactured. The alternative construction added only about 10% to the foundation cost.
"The home works hard with its 1,386 square feet, sleeping more than 15. This was a central project goal, to be able to provide access to the second home, and get as much use as possible. The primary bedroom sleeps two, and the bunk room sleeps up to 10. The loft space offers more room, allowing you to stow two friends. Don’t forget the day bed in the living room or the forest floor outside for the tents! The home was designed around the open kitchen and dining area, with big doors expanding toward the views and the forest. This is not a precious, fragile design object; it is a shared place, made for gathering and communing with nature.
"It was built at a very modest budget for a custom single-family home on an island in the middle of nowhere, at $750 per square foot—about $500 below the usual cost to build on Orcas island. This was achieved not only by rationing space; homes often get more expensive per square foot as they get smaller, losing the advantage of scale. The savings were achieved by simplifying the interior, and choosing moments. For example, the home uses exposed plated trusses, which are typically spaced 24" apart. Leah laminated 2 together, which increased the spacing to 48," allowing you to feel the generous height of the vaulted ceilings rather than feeling the bottom chord of trusses. The home also has a cost-effective lighting strategy; the bottom chord of the trusses has LED tape lights that uplight the ceiling and the intricate geometry of the trusses, creating a custom effect. The linear kitchen has no blind corners to complicated islands or edges. The team painted everything white to make cheap materials look more expensive, including the plated trusses."
