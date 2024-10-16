This Remote Orcas Island Getaway Was Constructed Without Removing a Single Tree

From the Architect: "There’s a beautiful design story here. A modern linear home, cantilevered off a cliff exposed to stunning views to the north and south. The aging Kebony on the exterior blends in with the bark of the trees on site, and the bright interior is open, monochromatic, and modern. The suspended loft is tall enough to stand up straight at 6 feet and offers flexibility as a play, sleep, or work space. It was designed by Leah Martin, co-founder of Allied8 Architects, to make the most of the site, the views, and the light.

"On a site full of moss, mature forest, old growth trees and bedrock, the preciousness of the land and the surrounding forest informed the shape of the house and the surgical foundation system; using concrete in this home made little sense to the designers. Instead, the home connects to the earth in only six locations, sitting on a steel moment frame. Touching the earth only where it must, to exist. The home's actual footprint is less than 100 square feet total, and nature carries on around this home—in fact, the family came home one afternoon to a full-grown buck resting in the shade of the cantilever.

"At least 8% of global emissions caused by humans come from the cement industry alone; that means it’s one of the first building materials to eliminate in order to steeply bring a project's carbon footprint down. Leah sourced and specified 100% recycled US-made steel to further curb the carbon emissions while ensuring the steel was domestically sourced and manufactured. The alternative construction added only about 10% to the foundation cost.