This Prefab Cabin Is Light on the Land and Heavy on the Views

Saxon Hall, founder of the namesake architecture firm, was first introduced to the world of prefabricated buildings in 2015 while working on modular dwellings for a construction company in Tasmania, Australia, where he’s based. The experience, coupled with his observation of the region’s dearth of transportable, low maintenance homes capable of performing in Tasmania's intense range of temperatures, eventually led him to design his first prefabricated project. Dubbed the Standup Cabin, the two module building holds the shared dining, bathing, and cooking facilities for a coastal campsite on the Tasman Peninsula. We spoke to Saxon Hall about creating the Standup Cabin, designing in Tasmania’s challenging climate, and what’s next for his practice.

The Tasmania-based studio Saxon Hall Architecture has recently completed the Standup Cabin, a prefabricated building consisting of two modules encompassing 968 square feet.

What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date? The most exciting but challenging prefabricated project I have done is the Standup Cabin located on the Tasman Peninsula on the land of the Pydairrerme People. The design is a 968-square-foot prefabricated structure consisting of two modules. Overall, the goal of the project was to design a sustainable, transportable dwelling that prioritizes off-grid living, minimizes site disturbance, and allows for easy future relocation while also providing a beautiful and functional living space that connects users to the surrounding landscape.

Located on a picturesque campsite on Tasmania’s Tasman Peninsula, the modular building functions as the property’s communal dining, bathing, and cooking facilities.

What’s the owners favorite thing about their prefab?

On the design side, the owners love the picture frame windows to the ocean and coastline, and the connection of the structures, which lightly touches the ground without the harsh scalping of a conventional construction methodology. Functionally, they now have an asset that can be relocated and reused when it’s time for the property to have another home.

The transportable cabin was constructed offsite in Victoria, Australia, then shipped to Tasmania where it was craned onto the site and assembled over two days.

What qualities make the Standup Cabin different from other prefab designs? The Standup Cabin utilizes the Mega Anchor—a contemporary footing system that minimizes site disturbance, reduces construction time, and can be removed and reused at the end of its life cycle. Mega Anchor foundations reduce the need for costly excavation and drainage on sloping sites such as this one, thereby preventing erosion and allowing the structure to be built in accordance with the land's natural contour. The Mega Anchor is quick and easy to install, and fully load-bearing as soon as it has been installed. There is no need to inspect the footings or wait for the concrete to dry. The project also features Western Red Cedar as the external cladding, which was selected for its durable and stable properties. It is resistant to warping, shrinking, and cupping. Even without applying a layer of protective coating, this wood is still exceptionally durable because of the natural chemicals found in the timber. It helps prevent moisture from damaging and breaking down the wood in a highly vulnerable and weather-stricken part of the world.

Unlike the ultra-utilitarian concrete block buildings commonly found on Australian campsites, the Standup cabin is both highly functional and thoughtfully designed, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the landscape, crafted using durable Western Red Cedar cladding.

Where do you build? Could someone across the world construct one of your designs? The Standup Cabin wouldn't have been possible without the expertise of the lead contractor, Space Cube. They had previously developed a pre-engineered transportable design system that was constructed in Victoria and then tested by transporting a prototype 400 miles across the Bass Strait, a channel separating Victoria, Australia, from the island of Tasmania in the south. Knowing that this had been tested gave me and the clients the confidence that the design I had completed for them could be constructed. In addition, the Standup Cabin was designed to be located in one of the world's most southern locations before you get to Antarctica, but it's also exposed to a hot climate during the summer. The dwelling can be exposed to temperatures ranging from 32° to 95° Fahrenheit, depending on the time of the year. With all that being said, I am confident that these transportable structures could be located anywhere around the world to handle various environments and weather conditions. Over the past year, I have been working closely with a local construction company, Davies Construction, who are creating a brand called Fortifab for modular buildings and panelized building envelopes. Being local, they have a vast knowledge of construction details and building science to maximize the longevity, health, and comfort of dwellings using passive house standard detailing.

The facilities are designed to function off-grid with features like solar power operations and micro-flush toilets.

Are any of your prefab designs currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities? No, not currently. How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit?

My most current project with Fortifab has a 150-day working contract from deposit to handover, excluding approval delays. Speed is a value-added service for my clients but, more importantly, constructing offsite reduces the risk of unforeseen costs associated with a standardized construction methodology.

The structure minimized its impact on the land, especially in comparison with traditional construction methods, by leveraging the Mega Anchor footing system for the building’s foundation.

The modular building was designed with ease of future relocation and reuse in mind.

What aspects of an installation do you manage? We are responsible for designing, managing consultants, obtaining statutory approvals, and preparing building contracts. What aspects of the design can a client customize?